It's Clobberin' Time with McFarlane's New Marvel Comics 1:10 The Thing

McFarlane Toys steps into the world of Marvel Comics once again with a new assortment of 1/10 scale collectible statues

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils a new 1:10 scale statue of The Thing from Marvel Comics’ Fantastic Four #642.

Ben Grimm is captured with detailed rocky skin, FF shorts, and a base featuring the iconic logo.

Includes a collectible art card and removable backdrop, perfect for Marvel comics collectors.

Arrives May 2025 for $29.99, with pre-orders now open; more releases include Spider-Man and Carnage.

The Thing, also known as Ben Grimm, is one of the founding members of the Fantastic Four in Marvel Comics. He first appeared in Fantastic Four #1 in 1961 and was created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby. He was once a gruff but loyal pilot and friend of Reed Richards, but changed after exposure to cosmic rays during a space mission. Ben would transform into an orange, rock-skinned powerhouse with insane durability and super strength. While Ben's outer appearance may have been monstrous, he is just a big softy who will do anything for family. The Thing is now ready for some Clobberin' Time as McFarlane Toys has unveiled their latest Marvel Comics 1:10 statue.

Featuring his depiction for the cover of Marvel Comics Fantastic Four #642, Ben Grimm comes to life with an impressive statue showing his rocky skin and signature Fantastic Four shorts. He is featured on a rocky base with the FF logo, and will come with a collectible art card and removable backdrop. McFarlane Toys has this new wave of 1:10 Marvel statues arriving in late May 2025 for $29.99, and pre-orders are already live. Be on the lookout for other new releases like Spider-Man, Black Panther, and Carnage!

The Thing (Fantastic Four #642) 1:10th Scale Collectible

"THE COUNTDOWN BEGINS. THE INVADERS meet the FANTASTIC FOUR as the hunt for REED RICHARDS and the missing kids of the FUTURE FOUNDATION continues. Meanwhile the mastermind behind everything unveils his ultimate plan. But how does FRANKLIN RICHARDS factor in? Guest starring JIM HAMMOND, NAMOR, THE NEW CAPTAIN AMERICA and DOC GREEN?"

Inspired by FANTASTIC FOUR #642 cover artwork.

1:10th Scale Collectible with environmental base and backdrop scene.

Included art card with character artwork on the front, and comic synopsis.

Collect all McFarlane Toys Marvel Collectibles.

