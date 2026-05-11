Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: McFarlane Toys, wonder woman

Wonder Woman Returns with McFarlane Toys Vault Collection

McFarlane Toys unveils its new DC Multiverse Vault Collection, which brings back some hard-to-find figures like Wonder Woman

Article Summary McFarlane Toys launches the DC Multiverse Vault Collection, bringing back the hard-to-find Wonder Woman figure.

Wonder Woman returns in classic red, blue, and gold, with new packaging and swappable hands for collectors.

The Vault Wonder Woman includes a lasso and sword, while the original axe and shield remain exclusive extras.

Wonder Woman pre-orders are live now for $26.99, with the McFarlane Toys Vault Collection release set for September 2026.

McFarlane Toys has just unveiled the Vault Collection, a selection of rare and more sought-after figures in the DC Multiverse. One of which is the return of Wonder Woman, who gets new packaging and fewer accessories than the original. Collectors have been waiting for this rerelease of her for years because the original figure's aftermarket price has exceeded $125. The Vault release keeps her recognizable red, blue, and gold costume design as the original release and will come with a variety of swappable hands.

However, unlike the Collector's Edition figure, she will just come with a lasso and a sword. This makes the extra axe and shield still exclusive to the original release. It will be interesting to see whether that older version of Wonder Woman will maintain its higher value for those extra accessories. Until then, pre-orders for the McFarlane Toys Vault Collection Wonder Woman are already up for pre-order at $26.99 with a September 2026 release.

Wonder Woman (Classic) McFarlane Vault Collection

"Raised on the hidden island of Themyscira, Princess Diana is an Amazon, like the figures of Greek legend, and her people's gift to humanity. As Themyscira's emissary to Man's World, Diana has made it her duty to lead by example, even if the differences between her birthplace and new home sometimes present hurdles for her to jump. She has come to represent the possibility and potential of life without war, hate or violence, and she is a beacon of hope to all who find themselves in need."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Includes lasso, sword, 4 extra hands and display base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back plus an art card display stand.

Collect all of the MCFARLANE VAULT COLLECTION action figures.

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