It's Morphin Time with Hasbro's New Power Rangers Pink Ranger Figure
The Morphin’ Grid is awaiting collectors as Hasbro reveals some brand new Power Rangers Lightning Collection figures are on the way
The legacy of the Power Ranger only grows as the hit series celebrates its 30th anniversary this year. Even throughout the years, one of the most iconic teams is Mighty Morphin', and Hasbro is bringing them to life like never before. New Remastered Lightning Collection figures are on the way that features new pinless joints, updated sculpts, and plenty of accessories to make any fan happy. The Pink Ranger is the latest Ranger to arrive, and Kimberly she will join the already released Blue and Yellow Ranger Remastered figure. Collectors will be able to pose her like never before, and she will come with her bow, blaster, unmasked head sculpt, and new pink flame effect. This is one set of Power Rangers figures fans will not want to miss out on, and they are priced at $33.99 each. Pre-orders are already live right here with a December 2023 release date.
Lightning Collection Remastered Pink Ranger Hits Hasbro
"IT'S MORPHIN TIME! Celebrate 30 years of Power Rangers with the 6-inch Lightning Collection Remastered Mighty Morphin Pink Ranger and accessories styled like the original Rangers! From Dino Fury back to the original Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, the Power Rangers have brought teamwork, action, and adventure to generations of fans. The legacy continues with figures, vehicles, collectibles, and roleplay toys from Hasbro, celebrating ranger teams from Mighty Morphin to Dino Fury."
- POWER RANGERS 6-INCH ACTION FIGURE: This Power Rangers Lightning Collection action figure has premium painted details and design inspired by the classic story arc from MMPR
- REMASTERED LIGHTNING COLLECTION ACTION FIGURE: With an updated portrait and pinless joints for awesome poseability
- CELEBRATE 30 YEARS OF POWER RANGERS: Flashback to 1993 with a Mighty Morphin Power Rangers action figure of the Pink Ranger, Kimberly Hart
- PART OF THE LIGHTNING COLLECTION: Look for more collectible figures in the Lightning Collection. Each sold separately. Subject to availability.