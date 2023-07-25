Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: dc comics, hot toys, The Joker

Hot Toys Announces 1/6 Scale Artisan The Dark Knight The Joker

Make some space in your shelves as Hot Toys is back with some brand new 1/6 scale releases including The Joker

It is time to kill the Batman, and the Joker is here to do just that and send Gotham into pure chaos. Hot Toys has unveiled one of the greatest 1/6 scale figures to date with The Joker from The Dark Knight. The legendary and infamous character that Heath Ledger brought to life, comes to life like never before. Releasing as part of their new Artisan Series, this The Joker will have rooted hair, impressive likeness, a fully tailored three-piece suit, and much more. Everything is faithfully recreated here, from makeup, an intense grin, and a secondary expression with a gesturing tongue. The Joker will come with plenty of weapons to take on the DA and Batman, with a shotgun, machine gun, pistol, grenades, and a switchblade. The Dark Knight Artisan Series The Joker will even include a themed diorama with LEDs to really bring this clown to life. He is expected to release in Q4 2024, and pre-order are not live just yet, but all things Hot Toys can be found here.

The Dark Knight Trilogy Artisan Series The Joker

"Why so serious!" – The Joker. Heath Ledger's version of the Joker in The Dark Knight is a remarkable performance that still gets recognized today as one of the best depiction of the character outside of the DC comic book. Despite on his limited screen time, the Joker steals the show by his menacing presence over the movie. He's the agent of chaos, the unstoppable force to Batman's immovable object."

"Commemorating the 15th anniversary of The Dark Knight movie and Heath Ledger's critically acclaimed performance, Hot Toys is bringing a more delicate and storytelling figure of Heath Ledger's Joker to demonstrate our top-of-class crafting techniques. Presenting Hot Toys' Artisan Edition of The Joker in 1/6th scale collectible figure from DX Series. This is an Exclusive release available with limited quantity of 4,000 pieces only in selected markets."

"This time we have worked closely with Derek Kwok (Hong Kong Film Director), a Christopher Nolan fanatic himself, who spent over a decade to refine his passionate The Dark Knight Joker's costume in 1/6th scale, as a hobby. Hot Toys is honored to create a custom-tailored costume based on The Joker's signature purple coat outfit in Nolan's The Dark Knight with Director Kwok's involvement. From the choice of material to the cuts and layer arrangements, Derek showed his professionalism and expressed great passion, combining Hot Toys' workmanship to give the real fabric costume the highest level of screen accuracy."

"Our brand new Joker figure is faithfully crafted based on Heath Ledger's stunning portrayal of The Joker in The Dark Knight. Features a newly developed head sculpt with separate eyeball rolling system, and its pupil diameter only up to 4.5mm produced by numerous layers of painting. His phenomenal make-up accented by the red grin, and two styles of mouth piece including a gesturing tongue for different expressions."

