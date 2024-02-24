Posted in: Collectibles, Sideshow Collectibles | Tagged: beetlejuice, Sideshow Collectibles

It's Showtime as Sideshow Collectibles Unveils New 1/6 Beetlejuice

Sideshow Collectibles has just revealed their latest 1/6 scale action figure as it is showtime with Beetlejuice and all his chaos

Article Summary Sideshow reveals a detailed 1/6 scale Beetlejuice figure capturing Michael Keaton's iconic role.

Beetlejuice comes with 11 swappable hands, a nail file, and the handbook for the deceased.

Complete with synthetic hair, the figure sports the classic striped suit and ghoulish detail.

Pre-orders are open for the Beetlejuice action figure, set for a November 2024 release.

In 1988, moviegoers were introduced to the dark comedy Beetlejuice by Tim Burton which is a cult classic to this day. The story follows the couple, Adam and Barbara Maitland, who find themselves dead and now haunting their own home after a fatal accident. However, things change when the Deetz Family arrives, especially with the daughter Lydia, who has her own passion for the paranormal. The ghostly couple seeks to scare them away and turn to a local bio-exorcist known as Beetlejuice, who might be a little more than they bargained for. Sideshow is now bringing the chaos of Beetlejuice to life with their newest sixth-scale figure.

It's showtime! Coming in at 12" tall, this figure faithfully captured the performance of Michael Keaton right off the screen. He is featured in his cursive black and white striped suit and will also have synthetic hair, for a better out-of-the-coffin look. Sideshow has equipped him with some accessories like 11 swappable hands, a nail file, and the Handbook for the Recently Deceased. Beetlejuice fans will surely want to say this figure's name three times to bring him home and for $280. Pre-orders are already live right on Sideshow Collectibles with a November 2024 release date.

Beetlejuice Sideshow collectibles

"Having trouble with the living? Are you tired of having your home collection compromised by pesky humans who don't understand? Well, then you need the afterlife's leading bio-exorcist on your shelf! Come on down to the Maitlands' miniature graveyard and scare up Sideshow's new Beetlejuice Sixth Scale Figure. This articulated horror figure is so detailed, you'll swear the real thing was shrunk from head to toe."

"The Beetlejuice Sixth Scale Figure boasts a faithful likeness to actor Michael Keaton in the iconic film role, with a sneer on his face and a mildewed mustache that will make your skin crawl. His portrait also features soft, synthetic hair wildly feathered out for that perfect fresh-from-the-coffin look. The Ghost with the Most is also dressed to distress, wearing a custom-tailored fabric suit with a dizzying array of stripes. Grave dust and other assorted stains give Beetlejuice a weird and otherworldly look — because this guy's not afraid to get down and dirty, hey-o!"

