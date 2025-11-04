Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: ghost rider, lego, spider-man

It's Spider-Man vs. Ghost Rider with LEGO's Latest Marvel Set

The magic of LEGO continues to come to life as they debut new sets including Spider-Man vs. Ghost Rider Motorcycle

The 72-piece set includes minifigures of Spider-Man and Ghost Rider plus a flaming motorcycle build.

Ghost Rider's iconic bike comes with flame details and stud shooters, ramping up the superhero action.

Priced at $9.99, the set is launching January 1, 2026, perfect for Spider-Man and Marvel collectors.

LEGO is turning up the heat as they unveil some new Marvel Comics sets that are racing in. It appears that it is a battle between two Marvel legends as Spider-Man takes on the fury of Ghost Rider with a sleek 72-piece set. The character Ghost Rider, also known as Johnny Blaze, made his first appearance in comics with Marvel Spotlight #5 (August 1972). In this debut, Blaze is a motorcycle stunt performer who pretty much makes a deal with the devil to save his adoptive father. However, he did not read the fine print with the devil tricking poor Johnny, and now he roams the Earth as the Spirit of Vengeance.

The Ghost Rider is now racing into LEGO with a fun new set that builds his legendary flaming motorcycle that measures 5.5" long and 1.5" tall. LEGO minifigures of Ghost Rider and Spider-Man are also included, with plenty of flame effects that come with Johnny Blaze and some web effects for Spider-Man. To make things even better, this set is priced at only $9.99, and pre-orders are not yet live; however, the set is expected to drop on January 1, 2026.

LEGO Spider-Man vs. Ghost Rider Motorcycle

"Kickstart high speed chase Super Hero action with this Spider-Man vs. Ghost Rider Motorcycle (76335) building toy for boys and girls ages 6 and up. The LEGO® ǀ Marvel building set's battle-ready motorcycle and 2 dynamic Spider-Man and Ghost Rider minifigures fuel kids' imaginative play. The Ghost Rider minifigure is depicted as a skeleton with flames streaming from his hands and head."

"His iconic motorcycle features 2 flaming tailpipes and 2 built-in stud shooters. The Spider-Man minifigure's web-rope attaches to the motorcycle, offering endless role play possibilities as the characters battle on and off the high-octane vehicle. This building set makes a great gift idea for the birthdays of young Super Heroes, LEGO builders and fans of collectible Spider-Man merchandise. Building set contains 72 pieces.

