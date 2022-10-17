It's Time to Set Sail with the New Disney Cruise Line Ship Playset

New Disney exclusives have arrived, including a brand new playset only acquired from the seas with Disney Cruise Lines. Captain Mickey and his faithful crew are ready to set sail with this special cruise ship playset. Disney fans can open up the magic on one side of the shop showing off the interior detail with plenty of rooms to explore. The shop will come with six crew members with two Captains Mickey and Minnie, as well as their friends with Donald and Daisy Duck, Goofy, and Pluto. this playset even comes with placeable accessories will, include a grand piano, two chairs, a couch, a sofa, and a bronzed statue of the Captain at the wheel. Disney went all out with this playset too, with it also having lights and sound effects, taking your sea adventures to a whole new level. This might Disney Cruise ship is priced at $99.99 and can be purchased right now through shopDisney here.

Set Sail with Captain Mickey and Disney Cruise Lines

"You'll have fun keeping happy vacation memories afloat with this Disney Cruise Line Ship Playset. Captain Mickey and his crew man the toy cruise ship which is open on one side so you can see inside and move the characters and furnishings around. There are lots of fun features with lights and sound effects, so get on board!"

Created especially for Disney Cruise Line

Playset includes: cruise ship, six character figurines, and four furniture accessories

Poseable figures include Captain Mickey, Captain Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Goofy, and Pluto

Furniture includes a grand piano, sofa, two chairs, and bronzed statue of Mickey at the wheel

Ship opens on one side to show interior

Turn captain's wheel for horn sound

Scroll through different images on stage

Working elevator

Pull down bunk beds

TV swings out

Chandelier lights up

Working slide

Pool splash sound

Hinged doors open

Grand staircase

The bare necessities

Ages 3+

Requires 2 x AAA batteries, included

13" H x 7" W x 20" L

Mickey/Minnie/Donald/Daisy: 2 3/4" H

Goofy: 3 1/4" H

Pluto: 2" H