Jada Toys Brings Mega Man to Life with New Line of 1/12 Scale Figure

Enter the digital world with Jada Toys as they bring another hit video game series to life as Mega Man is ready for a new adventure

Jada Toys is making some big moves lately as they are bringing some iconic video game franchises to life. Many collectors are impressed with what Jada has done with their new Street Fighter figures. It looks like they are now plugging in their next game with Capcom's popular Mega Man series! Dr. Wily is at it again, and it is up to our favorite Blue Bomber to save the day with his trusty mega buster arm cannon. Mega Man will stand 4.5" tall, will have 15 points of articulation, and will come with a nice set of accessories and swappable parts. Jada Toys has included two heads (smile and combat), extra pair of hands, a blaster, and a blaster effect with a base. This digital hero is packed with detail, and hopefully he also features some video game inspired packaging. Mega Man is priced at $19.99 right here, and check out Fire Man and Ice Man, who are also coming soon!

Jada Toys Goes Digital New Mega Man Collectibles

"From the groundbreaking video game, Mega Man, comes the iconic robot hero as a 1:12 scale action figure by Jada Toys! With his mega buster arm cannon, Mega Man will travel to the ends of the earth to take out the menacing mad scientist Dr. Wily. Now you can get in on the action with the Mega Man 1:12 Scale Action Figure! "The super fighting robot, Mega Man, measures approximately 4 1/2-inches tall and features over 15 points of articulation. The Blue Bomber comes equipped with his signature Mega Buster, alternate hands, head, blaster effect, and stand. Nostalgic details taken from the original video game are incorporated in the packaging as well. Start your Mega Man action figure collection today! Ages 8 and up."

