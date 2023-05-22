Jada Toys Debuts New Street Fighter 1/12 Figure with Chun-Li Fighting has broke out into the streets once again as Jada Toys continues their Street Fighter series with a femme fatale

Jada Toys is tackling the world of the hit Capcom fighting video game Street Fighter. It was not Long ago that they debuted a new line of 1/12 scale action figures bringing the iconic fighters to life. Ryu kicked off the line, which can be seen right here, with Fei Long following not long after. It looks like more Street Fighter II power is hitting the pavement as Chun-Li is ready for action! Jada Toys really loaded out these figures with some impressive accessories like swappable hands, a secondary combat expression head, and one of her signature fighting effects. Capcom fans know how massive the rosters are for this legendary fighting game, so we can expect more of these figures to arrive in the future. Street Fighter II Chun-Li will also come in a fun arcade style packaging staying true to their video game fans. Collectors will be able to bring home Chun-Li in September 2023 for $24.99, and pre-orders are live here.

Street Fighter Chun-Li is Ready For Action

"Get ready for the ultimate showdown in a world where street fighting is the main event. Dive into the world of nostalgia and action with your favorite characters from the Street Fighter II video game, now as 1:12 scale action figures by Jada Toys. Known to be the strongest woman in the world, Chun-Li is ready to kick her way into action. She comes equipped with alternate hands, head, countless kicks accessory, and stand. She is displayed in arcade style packaging with features inspired from the game. This legend won't go down without a fight."

Product Features

5.75 inches (14.6cm)

1/12 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on the Street Fighter video games

Detailed figure

Highly articulated

Box Contents

Chun-Li figure

Alternate head

2 Alternate hands

Kicking effect part

Stand

