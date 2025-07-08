Posted in: Collectibles, Jada | Tagged: jada toys, street fighter

Jada Toys Unveils SDCC 2025 Dhalsim Deluxe "Player 2" Figure

Jada Toys continues to get ready for San Diego Comic Con 2025 with more exclusives including more Deluxe Street Fighter

Article Summary Jada Toys unveils a deluxe Dhalsim Player 2 action figure exclusive for SDCC 2025 Street Fighter fans

This 1:12 scale figure features Dhalsim's iconic purple colorway, detailed articulation, and fiery effects

Includes three heads, interchangeable hands, bonus Player 1 Dhalsim head, and burning body accessory

Packaged in an arcade-themed box, this exclusive joins the Player 2 M. Bison at Jada Toys Booth 3513

Witness the arrival of another legendary Street Fighter fighter as Jada Toys prepares for SDCC 2025 once again. Dhalsim is back and now decked out in his classic purple Player 2 colorway for this convention-exclusive figure. This new deluxe release captures the essence of Dhalsim's mystical power with impressive articulation, bendable limbs, and fiery effect pieces to help bring his signature Yoga Flame and Yoga Fire attacks to life. This deluxe set is loaded with accessories like three expressive head sculpts (including one never-before-seen), interchangeable hands, a bonus head for Player 1 Dhalsim, and a burning body accessory with stand to capture a fiery victory.

Everything is packed together in an arcade-themed window box that will have an extra removable sleeve featuring Street Fighter artwork. Player 2 variants are a perfect convention-exclusive collectible, and it is nice to see Jada Toys continuing to bring this fighting game to life. Player 2 Dhalsim will be available only at Jada Toys Booth 3513, and be sure to be on the lookout for the Street Fighter Player 2 M. Bison figure, which will also be an exclusive to SDCC. In the meantime, be sure to snag up other iconic fighters to build up your roster, which can be found in stores and online now!

Ultra Street Fighter 2 Dhalsim Deluxe "Player 2" (SDCC 2025)

"Channel your inner fire with the Ultra Street Fighter II Dhalsim (Player 2 Deluxe Exclusive) 1:12 Scale Action Figure by Jada Toys! This exclusive version features Dhalsim in his classic Player 2 purple colorway, complete with mystical detailing and all-new accessories that elevate the spiritual warrior's in-game legacy. Known for his unorthodox fighting style and elemental attacks, Dhalsim combines mind, body, and soul into one deadly force."

"Expertly crafted in 1:12 scale, this figure brings the yoga master to life with incredible articulation, unique flexible limbs, and fiery effects. Whether he's striking a meditative stance or unleashing his devastating Yoga Flame, this version of Dhalsim is a must-have for serious Street Fighter collectors. This deluxe set includes everything needed to embody his transcendental combat style."

