JAKKS Pacific Announces Squid Game Masks and Costumes for 2022

The Squid Game is coming to life as JAKKS Pacific announces that their costume sister company Disguise will be making official costumes. The hit NETFLIX Korean series took the world by storm with its intense story following 456 interesting characters who enter a deadly competition. Only one contestant can win, and with 45.6 billion dollars as the prize money, all cards are off the table. Even more Squid Game stories are on the way, and now fans will have some masks and costumes to celebrate the Netflix series. It looks like 2 sets of costumes will be on the way with the Player Track Suit and the Squid Games Guards. No pictures have been revealed, but the Teal Player 456 Track Suit and the Red Guard Track Suits will be offered with Square and Triangle masks coming as well. These are simple designs, but it'll be nice to get some official merchandise from Disguise that fans know will be of nice quality. All of these costumes are set to release in 2022, so stay tuned for more information as it comes and read the full reveal here.

"Disguise, Inc., the costume division of leading toy and consumer products manufacturer, JAKKS Pacific, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAKK) today announced they are currently designing and developing costumes and masks based on Netflix's hit series Squid Game for launch in Fall of 2022. Disguise will design, market, manufacture and distribute a range of costumes and costume accessories featuring characters from the show. These styles will include a red Triangle Guard jumpsuit and teal "Player 456" Track Suit as well as a Squid Games Front Man mask and masks for Square and Triangle Supervisors."

"Squid Game became a fast favorite on Netflix this year with over 142M views in just 4 weeks, becoming their most watched show to date. The Korean series centers on a contest for 456 financially ruined individuals to complete a series of children's games in order to win the 45.6 billion prize. The easily recognizable contestant track suits, game supervisor jumpsuits, masks and The Front Man mask were seen all over the world this year at fan conventions and on Halloween as fans created their own DIY versions. Disguise is excited to bring an officially licensed version to mass markets for 2022."