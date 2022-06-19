Jame's Camerons Avatar Comes to LEGO with the Tree of Souls Set

LEGO Con has arrived as the block company debuts and teases some of their upcoming sets. One of the more interesting reveals was that a new franchise is coming to the company with Avatar! That is right, the world of James Cameron arrives in block form as Pandora is coming to life and just in time for the film's long-awaited sequel. Avatar's first construction set is the alien bird known as the Toruk Makto and the Tree of Souls with a 1,212-piece set including 4 mini-figures. This will include Jake Sully, Neytiri, Mo'at, and Tsu'Tey Na'vi minis with a new leg mold capturing their height in block form.

Two iconic pieces of Pandora are showcased with the fling bird Toruk Makto with a 15" wingspan and the Tree of Souls coming in at 8.5" tall. New glow in the dark elements will be included capturing the Tree of Souls powerful presence and life to the tribe. Avatar fans will be pumped to get this set in their hands, and I am sure we will see more. LEGO Avatar comes to live for $149.99, and the Toruk Makto & Tree of Souls is up for pre-order right here with an October 1, 2022 release.

