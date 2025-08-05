Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: jaws, NECA

Jaws 50th Anniversary Poster Series Display Piece Arrives at NECA

NECA brings horror to the surfaces with the new collectible Jaws 50th Anniversary Poster Series Display Piece

Article Summary NECA unveils a stunning Jaws 50th Anniversary Poster Series Display Piece for collectors and fans.

This 3D collectible features Roger Kastel’s iconic poster design and movie-accurate mako shark details.

Packaged in a sleek window box, the display includes a sculpted shark, stylized water base, and poster backdrop.

Pre-orders are open now for $54.99, with a release planned for Q4 2025—perfect for celebrating Jaws’ legacy.

Just when you thought it was safe to go back on the shelf… NECA has unleashed a must-have collectible for movie buffs and shark fans alike. Witness the horror of the JAWS Poster Series Display Piece that captures the film's legendary 50th Anniversary! This collectible brings Roger Kastel's iconic movie poster to life in stunning 3D, which is sculpted and painted to faithfully capture all of the intricate details of that mako shark. The shark is featured bursting through stylized ocean waves for its next meal and comes complete with detailed paintwork and a poster backdrop.

Packaged in a sleek window box, this piece is ready to display right out of the water and will pair well with some of NECA's other JAWS figures, not included. NECA also released separate figures for Quint, Chief Brody, and Matt Hopper, as well as for the 50th anniversary figures and a remaster of the Game of Jaws featuring a hungry and nicely sculpted Bruce figure. Collectors can bring home the perfect tribute to Steven Spielberg's 1975 blockbuster for $54.99, and pre-orders are live with a Q4 2025 release.

Jaws 50th Anniversary Poster Series Display Piece

"Celebrate 50 years of Jaws! Considered one of the greatest achievements in film, the classic 1975 Steven Spielberg thriller paved the way for what would become the summer blockbuster.In honor of its anniversary, NECA is bringing the movie's legendary poster artwork to life as a collectible display piece."

"Sculpted and painted to replicate the intricate detail of the mako shark from Roger Kastel's original iconic painting, this menacing figure features an articulated jaw and sits atop a stylized water base with sculpted bubbles. Designed to look like a three-dimensional version of the poster, the shark comes in a clear window box with a backdrop insert that recreates the classic poster. It's a must-have tribute piece for Jaws fans!"

