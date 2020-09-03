Doctor Strange is Ready to Take on Thanos with New S.H.Figuarts Figure

Tamashii Nation is taking Marvel fans back to Avengers: Infinity War with their next Marvel S.H.Figuarts figure. Doctor Strange is back and ready to give Thanos a run for his money. The figure shows a great likeness to Benedict Cumberbatch and is packed with high amounts of detail, articulation, and accessories. Doctor Strange will stand roughly 5.9 inches tall and will come with an interchangeable hand and seven pairs of hands. On top of that, he will get a psychic sword and a variety of magical attacks as seen in the film. Doctor Strange and Infinity War fans will need the help of this wizard in their collection this winter.

Doctor Strange showed his full potential during the Battle on Titan and this figure is a perfect way to remember that. From a great likeness mold and fabric cape to a nice variety of magical accessories, this is one figure that fans won't want to miss. The Avengers: Infinity War S.H. Figuarts Dr. Strange (Battle On Titan) Edition Figure from Tamashii Nations is priced at $89.99. The figure is set to release between January and February 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Make sure you complete your Infinity War roster with other S.H.Figuarts Marvel figure that will surely give Thanos a beat down.

"A key man of "Avengers: Infinity War", Dr. Strange is newly added with many new parts such as a new head, and a cloth cloak! The cloak that shows various actions even in the play is expressed with cloth with built-in wires. In addition, by using a large number of clear effect parts, the unique poses and battle styles of Dr. Strange are reproduced. Let's recreate the fierce battle in the play alongside the separately sold S.H.Figuarts series."

"You can reproduce the battle on the Titan star in the play with various accessory parts. Wire is built into the cloth cloak. You can even take flying poses where the cloak is widely deployed. A large number of magic effect pieces are also included. The new head parts are combined with digital printing to faithfully reproduce the expression of Dr. Strange."

Set Contents

Body

Replacement head

Replacement wrist left and right each seven

Complete set of time stone effects

Effect parts set

sword