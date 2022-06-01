Monster High Dracula Tribute Doll On Mattel Creations June 3rd

Monster High is back, and after a re-launch of the brand at Walmart earlier in May, there is a special edition doll that fans should go pretty wild on June 3rd on Mattel Creations. There will be a Universal Monsters tribute doll of Dracula going on sale at noon EST Friday, part of the Monster High Skullector line. Man, that name is awesome. The doll comes with the patented red and black cape, tuxedo, and medallion.

Monster High Is Back With A Vengence

"On June 3rd, Mattel Creations, Mattel's e-commerce and content platform for creators, collaborations, and innovators, will be releasing the newest Monster High Skullector Doll, Dracula, inspired by Universal's Classic Monsters. The scary-cool limited-edition doll, in collaboration with Universal Pictures, reimagines the iconic Dracula! Following the previous Skullector sellout drops of Beetlejuice and Lydia, Pennywise from IT Chapter Two, the Grady Twins from The Shining, and Greta Gremlin from Gremlins. The most famous vampire on film is brought to life as the newest doll in the Monster High Skullector series. The Monster High Skullector series is revisiting Universal Pictures' classic 1931 horror film "Dracula" with the new doll. Mattel Creations designers paid homage to the original vampire with the signature red-lined black cape, medallion, and black tuxedo—but then ghoulishly added long, silky black hair and fang-tastic details."

We found all of the re-release Monster High Dolls at Walmart the other day, and my nine-year-old has been playing with them non-stop and is begging for more. This would be more for a display piece and a great one at that. We already cleared a spot in our collecting room for the doll, right in the middle of our Universal Monsters shelf. Now hopefully, we can get our hands on it. We will be right there with everyone else frantically trying to snatch one up this Friday when it goes on sale at Mattel Creations.