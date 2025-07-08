Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares | Tagged: Jazwares, pokemon, star wars, stranger things

Jazwares Brings Star Wars, Stranger Things, and More to SDCC 25'

Get ready for more San Diego Comic Con 2025 exclusives as Jazwares enters the fun with a nice variety of iconic brands

Get ready for San Diego Comic‑Con 2025, because Jazwares is about to own Booth 3513 with an electrifying mix of exclusives that cover plenty of their iconic brands. Return to a galaxy far, far away with an exclusive Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Vehicle Multipack. Darth Vader and his signature TIE Advanced are escorted by two TIE Fighters and are displayed in sweet Imperial Hanger packaging. From Avatar: The Last Airbender, Zuko brings the heat to SDCC with a new fiery 6.5″ Classic Action Figure that comes complete with alternate heads and flame effects. The fun does not end there as things go dark with a spine‑tingling 6" Demogorgon from Jazwares' new Stranger Things Upside Down Collection.

Jazwares has already delivered plenty, but they did not stop there, as for Pokémon lovers, the infamous Squirtle Squad hit SDCC with a 5‑Piece Plush. But that's not all, as Jazwares isn't slowing down there as they are also offering exclusive Squishmallows Chin-In Series Food Squad, a tokidoki 12" Mermicorno Starfall Astra, a fun Yo Gabba Gabba figure pack, a limited edition AEW's Swerve Strickland figure, and even Total Anime Hell's Paradise Gabimaru. Jazwares has something for every collector at San Diego Comic Con 2025, so be on the lookout for Booth 3513 and possible online drops later in the month.

"Launching from its hanger! Get the Star Wars Micro Galaxy Squadron Vehicle Multipack Darth Vader TIE Advance, TIE Fighters at this year's San Diego Comic-Con. Head to the Jazwares Booth 3513!"

"Coming in hot! You won't want to miss our 2025 Avatar SDCC Exclusive: 6.5" Classic Action Figure – Zuko in the Jazwares Booth 3513"

"Unveiling our 2025 Stranger Things SDCC Exclusive: the 6" Upside Down Collection – Dermogorgon. Join us at the Jazwares Booth 3513!"

"Give it up for the Squirtle Squad! This 5-Piece Plush Set is our 2025 Pokemon San Diego Comic-Con Exclusive. Stop by Booth 3513 in a few weeks to grab yours!"

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!