Jazwares Unveils New Harry Potter Creature Squishmallow Collection

Step into the world of Harry Potter as new an adorable creatures from this magical world are coming soon to Squishmallow

Characters include Fawkes, Dobby, Mandrake, and the Sorting Hat, each reimagined in adorable Squishmallow form.

Each plush is 10" and priced at $15.99, available now for pre-order and live purchase on the Jazwares website.

These Squishmallows are ultra-soft, high-quality, and officially licensed by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Jazwares is introducing a magical new set of Squishmallows that are inspired by the enchanting world of Harry Potter. This is not the first set of Harry Potter Squishmallows to arrive, with the first set bringing Hogwarts adorable mascots to life. This was then followed by some magical wizards and witches with Harry, Ron, Hermione, and the winter owl Hedwig. Well, now, a new arrival of Wizarding World creatures is coming to life with a new set of Squashmallows that are coming in September. This will consist of the majestic Phoenix known as Fawkes, who is rising from the ashes to start your new Harry Potter collection.

Casting a spell next is the loyal Dobby, who is ready to become a free elf once again, which is a truly adorable release. Wizards and witches then get to attend Herbology class as the shrieking Mandrake comes to life. Last but not least, the Sorting Hat is ready to come home to sort your collection into the proper comfy house. Each of these designs is reimagined in adorable Squishmallow form and will be a fun new addition to any Harry Potter fan collection. All of these will be offered in 10" size for $15.99, and pre-orders are live with the rest up for purchase already.

New Squishmallows Arrive from Jazwares for Harry Potter

"Celebrate the magic of the Warner Brothers' "Harry Potter" universe with this 10in Mandrake Squishmallows plush. Squishmallows are made with ultrasoft, high-quality materials and make the perfect cuddly companion for long flights, comfy nights—even Quidditch games! Look out for other "Harry Potter" Squishmallows, including Hermione Granger and The Sorting Hat. Only by Original Squishmallows. Join the Squad!"

Celebrate the magic of the "Harry Potter" universe with this 10in Mandrake Squishmallows plush, officially licensed by Warner Bros. Discovery.

Squishmallows are made with ultrasoft, high-quality material.

Official Squishmallows product: look for the official seal and join the Squad!

Look for other Squishmallows extensions, including FuzzAMallows, HugMees, Mystery Squad, and Stackables, only by Original Squishmallows.

