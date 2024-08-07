Posted in: Collectibles, Jazwares | Tagged: darth vader, Jazwares, star wars

Jazwares Unveils Official $1000 Star Wars Darth Vader Costume

Step into the Jazwares Vault with their brand new highly detailed Official Primalux Costume for the infamous Dark Sith Lord, Darth Vader

Article Summary Jazwares introduces the $1000 Darth Vader Official Primalux Costume for Star Wars fans and cosplayers.

This detailed costume includes a layered suit, armor, light-up belt, chest piece, and helmet with adjustable lining.

Features iconic breathing sounds and packaged in a collectible case with a Darth Vader emblem for storage.

Available in Large and XL sizes, pre-orders are live with a release date set for December 2024 via Jazwares Vault.

Bow before the Dark Lord or yet become in the Dark Lord with Jazwares latest release. Jazwares is now stepping into the costume game by giving collectors an all-in-one package for dedicated fans and cosplayers. The Dark Side has arrived as an Official Primalux Costume comes to life right before your eyes featuring the one and only Darth Vader. Coming to life from Star Wars: A New Hope, Darth Vader's enter costume includes a full-body suit with multiple layers, a cape, and chest, shoulder, and shin armor. On top of that, a light-up belt and chest piece is included, which will also feature Vader's signature breathing effect. Everything is included in a hard case that features a Darth Vader emblem on it for easy storage and travel. Two sizes are offered for Star Wars fans, Large and XL, with the costume coming in at a whopping $1000! Pre-orders are already live through the Jazwares Vault with a December 2024 release date.

STAR WARS™ Darth Vader Official Primalux Costume

"Champion the Dark Side with the STAR WARS™ Darth Vader Official Primalux Costume. Based on Vader's iconic armor from STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE™, this complete costume features a suit and tunic, shoulder, waist, and shin armor, cape with chain, gloves, belt, chest box, and helmet. The belt and chest box not only light up but project Vader's infamous breathing sounds. The two-piece helmet features adjustable lining and a lock mechanism to keep it in place."

"Every inch is designed with high quality plastics and woven with numerous fabrics to bring Vader's armor off the screen and onto your body. Finally, it comes packaged in a collectible hard storage case emblazoned with Vader's helmet. Collect the STAR WARS™ Darth Vader Official Primalux Costume and fulfill your destiny. Only available at Jazwares Vault. Officially licensed STAR WARS product from Jazwares."

