Jean-Claude Van Damme Receives 1:3 Scale Bloodsport PCS Statue

PCS Collectibles is capturing the deadly power of the film Bloodsport with their new Jean-Claude Van Damme statue. Standing 22.5" tall, this hyper realistic statue shows off the definition, athleticism, and power of the action star. He is featured in his Bloodsport outfit as he poses on a braze-painted dragon themed base. Jean-Claude fans will even have the ability to upgrade this statue to the 100 piece limit edition signature series statue. This gives lucky collectors a signed Jean-Claude Van Damme statue of this Shotokan 1:3 Scale Tribute Statue.

The Jean-Claude Van Damme: Shotokan 1:3 Scale Tribute Statue from PCS Collectibles is priced at $950. The signature series comes in at $1,250 and is currently on a waitlist, so be sure to join before it is too late. The power and raw talent of JCVD comes home to fans between November 2021 – January 2022 and can be found here.

"Sideshow and PCS present the JCVD (Jean-Claude Van Damme): Shotokan 1:3 Scale Tribute Statue. The JCVD: Shotokan 1:3 Scale Tribute Statue measures 22.5" tall and 19.5" wide as an artful homage to "The Muscles from Brussels". This ultra-realistic and highly detailed statue showcases the athleticism, dynamism, charisma, and muscles that made Jean-Claude Van Damme a global superstar and a fan-favorite for action movie aficionados."

"Inspired by the beginning of Van Damme's martial arts journey, the JCVD Shotokan 1:3 Scale Tribute Statue is a mixed media collectible with a fully sculpted physique and a fabric costume complete with black trunks, a yellow sash, and his black belt in honor of his accomplishments. Taking a wide, powerful stance on a bronze-painted base detailed with dragons, this collectible statue is a must-have for fans of Jean-Claude Van Damme and his legacy in film. Hone your collection and bring home the JCVD: Shotokan 1:3 Scale Tribute Statue by PCS today."