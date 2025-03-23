Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, john wick

John Wick (Stained Glass) Diorama Revealed by Diamond Select

A brand new assortment of collectibles statues are coming soon from Diamond Select Toys including a John Wick (Stained Glass) Gallery Diorama

Article Summary Diamond Select unveils new John Wick (Stained Glass) diorama at $75, capturing iconic Chapter 4 action.

Series, starring Keanu Reeves, renowned for stunning action and deep criminal world-building.

John Wick faces High Table in Chapter 4, battling to end his storied journey with intense showdowns.

Stained Glass Diorama: 8" PVC statue, detailed design by Asencio, sculpted by Souza. Preorder now!

John Wick is back as Diamond Select Toys has unveiled their latest Gallery Diorama collectible statue. John Wick franchise, launched in 2014, is a critically acclaimed action series starring the one and only Keanu Reeves as the main character. He is a legendary hitman who has unfortunately been brought out of retirement to seek vengeance and redemption. Directed by Chad Stahelski, the series is known for its intricate world-building, next-level action sequences, and a walk into its own unique criminal underworld. The first film, John Wick, was released in 2014 and follows John as he comes out of retirement to avenge the death of his beloved dog, a final gift from his late wife. His brutal efficiency reestablishes him as a feared assassin, drawing the eyes of the Russian mob. In John Wick: Chapter 2, this film expands on this, forcing John to honor an old debt since he came back onto the scene.

By the end, a massive bounty is placed on his head, leading into Chapter 3 – Parabellum, as Mr. John fights for survival against the global assassin network, the High Table. The last film arrived in 2023 with John Wick: Chapter 4 leading into an epic showdown with the High Table, a supposable ending to his story, but who knows? The action of Chapter 4 comes to life with this new Stained Glass Gallery Diorama that stands 8" tall; the statue shows Mr. Wick with a variety of weapons and a shattered stained glass window. Diamond Select Toys has this statue priced at $75, and preorders are already live.

John Wick (Stained Glass) Gallery Diorama

"A Diamond Select Toys release! It's the final chapter for John Wick! The (finally) retired assassin kneels before a stained-glass panel, sword in one hand and nunchuk in the other, in this all-new Gallery Diorama based on the fourth John Wick movie! Made of high-quality PVC, this statue stands about 8 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Jorge Santos Souza."

