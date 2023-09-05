Posted in: Collectibles, Disney Parks and Stores | Tagged: disney, loki, marvel

Join the TVA with shopDisney with the Loki Time Stick and Badge Set

Disney is back with some delightful and marvelous new replicas from the MCU including some fun with Loki and the infamous TVA

Loki Season 2 is on the way, and Disney is getting fans ready by dropping a new MCU replica. The Time Variance Authority (TVA) plays an important role in managing the multiverses from temporal disruptions. The TVA first appeared in Marvel Comics in Thor #372 but made its debut in the MCU in the Disney+ series Loki for MCU Phase 4. The TVA exists outside of time, and a piece of this agency has fallen through the cracks as shopDisney debuts their new TVA Badge and Time Stick Set. Become a Minutemen or Minutewomen with this delightful two-piece set that faithfully brings the replicas to like. The Time Stick will have lights and sounds and, with the badge, gives you the correct amount of authority to see the time stream in check. These shopDisney replicas are something special, and fans can bring home this Loki TVS set right now here for $99.99.

Save the Timestream with this Loki TVA Replica Set

"You can imagine yourself altering the flow of time when wielding this Time Stick which is paired with a TVA badge in this set. Inspired by the Loki series on Disney+, this detailed replica of the weapon used by the Time Variance Authority to "prune" variants features light and sound effects. To prove how realistic it is, when you use it for roleplay adventures, time will simply fly by."

Magic in the details

Two piece set includes a Time Stick and a Badge

On/Off switch

Switch on to see LEDs flicker and activate the humming sound effect

Sliding the dimmer switch in the hilt increases and decreases the brightness of LEDs

The impact sensor activates action sound and LED flickering

Enamel cloisonné Time Variance Authority badge

Inspired by the Marvel Studios' series Loki on Disney+

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!