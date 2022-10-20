Joker Gets Animated with DC Direct's Newest Batman: TAS Statue

New statues are on the way from McFarlane Toys and DC Direct as we step into Gotham once again. The Joker is back as his iconic and legendary appearance from the popular Batman: The Animated Series is faithfully recreated. Throughout the history of Batman, Bruce Timm's version of Gotham's heroes and villains will always stay with us. Not only that but being voiced by the great Mark Hamill is a reward in itself, and to this day, it is still the only voice that truly works with the Joker. DC Direct brings this version of the Clown Prince of Crime to life with an impressive 7.5" tall statue. The Batman: The Animated Series Purple Craze Joker is a limited edition and features this deadly clowns terrifying smile. He is depicted in his classic purple and green suit as he holds a very mysterious themed gift that you do not want to receive. Animated Batman and Joker fans will not want to miss out on owning one of these beauties, and the Clown Prince is priced at $124.99. Joker is set to arrive in Gotham once again in February 2023, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"Some things just hold that place of nostalgia and one of of those things is Bruce Timm's rendition of The Joker in Batman the Animated Series. With his iconic voice and nefarious deeds this The Joker introduced a whole generation to the Clown Prince of Crime. Standing 7.5 inches tall, this statue depicts The Joker with his frightfully charming smile holding a special joker themed gift. A must have for fans of this cult classic cartoon."

Product Features

Stands at 7.50 inches (19.05cm)

Featured in 1/10 Scale

Made of resin

Features the Clown Prince of Crime from Batman: The Animated Series

Design by Bruce Timm