Judge Dredd and the Lawmaster Arrive with New Hiya Toys Bundle

Hit the streets of Mega-City One in style as Hiya Toys announces their newest Judge Dredd 2000 A.D. release. The Lawmaster is back as Hiya Toys reveals their new Judge Dredd and Lawmaster MKII Motorcycle Set. This fantastic set gives 2000 A.D. fans exactly what they want with two highly detailed collectibles that are loaded with death. Judge Dredd will stand at 4" tall and it seems he does not include any additional accessories. The Lawmaster, on the other hand measures 6" wide and will have some additional LED effect with light-up features for the Headlamp and Computer Display.

I am very impressed with how Hiya Toys has been handing their high detailed 1/18 scale of action figures. All of their lines have been incredible with Predator, Alien, and RoboCop. I am looking forward to seeing how Hiya Toys handles their new 1/12 scale line with Judge Dredd leading the charge. We should be getting a reveal on those figures soon, but until then, all eyes are on this sweet Dredd Lawmaster set. This pack is released as a Preview Exclusive, so collectors will be able to reserve this set at their Local Comic Book Store. Pre-orders can also be found online right here, with the Lawmaster MKII set coming in at $69.99 with a March 2023 release.

"From Hiya Toys. A PREVIEWS Exclusive! The future's greatest lawman needs a bike powerful enough to patrol the streets of the mega-city – and he's got it with the forthcoming Judge Dredd figures. Due for release in October, includes a Judge Dredd poseable figure with 16 points of articulation and a MK II Lawmaster bike with LED light for Headlamp and Computer Display."

Judge Dredd & LAWMASTER MKII Ⅱ Set

Height: 4.13inches

LAWMASTER MKⅡ

Length：6.29inches

·Requires LR44 or AG13 x2 Button Cell Batteries