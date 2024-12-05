Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: jurassic park, lego

Jurassic Park Dinosaur Fossils: Triceratops Skull LEGO Set Revealed

Step into the world of bricks a brand new assortment of LEGO sets are on the way including a new Jurassic Park Triceratops Skull

Return to the park, Jurassic Park that is, with LEGO as they have unveiled their latest skeleton dinosaur-themed set. Following the T-Rex skull, it was time for the Triceratops, which was a herbivore dinosaur from the Late Cretaceous period. It is known for its very distant and iconic three-horned face with a large bony frill. It lived approximately 68-66 million years ago in what would now be North America and lived alongside other iconic dinosaurs like the Tyrannosaurus Rex. In Jurassic Park, this was the first dinosaur the guests got to see on their park tour, but it was discovered lying ill. Dr. Ellie Sattler stayed behind with the creature to discover its mysterious illness.

Now, the legacy of the Triceratops comes to LEGO with a new Jurassic Park Dinosaur Fossils: Triceratops Skull set that comes in at 468 pieces. Standing 8.5" tall, 6.5" deep, and 6.5" wide, this skull features some nice brick-built detail with an opening jaw and a rocky base. The set will also have a dig site plate with mini-fossils along with a LEGO minifigure fearing that Jurassic Park logo, an information plaque, and the infamous mosquito stuck in amber. Priced at $44.99, this Dinosaur Fossil set is a unique set for dino lovers to build, and it is set to release on January 1, 2025.

Jurassic Park Dinosaur Fossils: Triceratops Skull

"Young paleontologists aged 9 and up can enjoy imaginative Jurassic World play by collecting dinosaur fossils with this Dinosaur Fossils: Triceratops Skull (76969) LEGO® Jurassic World building kit. This model playset in the Dinosaur Fossils display series features a Triceratops skull with an opening jaw, a stand with a rock base, a dig site plate with mini-fossils and excavating tools, a LEGO minifigure, an information plaque and an 'amber' piece with an encased mosquito."

"The LEGO Builder app will guide dinosaur fans on an intuitive building adventure, letting them zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track progress. As they build, maybe they will feel the same thrills real paleontologists feel during a discovery! Find other LEGO Jurassic World sets (sold separately) to inspire kids' imaginative play, with dinosaur toys to recreate classic scenes, or dinosaur models to build and show off their passion."

