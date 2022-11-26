Jurassic World Mosasaurus Takes a Bite Out of Iron Studios

The park is open once again as Iron Studios debuts a brand new addition to their Jurassic World Iconic collection. We have seen plenty of incredible dinosaurs in the past couple of months, and now one of the biggest has arrived with the Mosasaurus. The Mosasaurs made their debut in Jurassic World, getting an interesting Sea World styled exhibit. Coming in at 6" tall and 11" wide, this aquatic dino is launching out of the water to take a bite out of Great White Shark. Iron Studios brings the Mosasaurus to life beautifully here with great craftsmanship and textures. The added aquatic base is a nice addition, and it adds some nice depth to its display. For Jurassic World fans who are building up their own park, this statue is a must-own, and the Mosasaurus is priced at $199.99, set for a Q3 2023 release, and pre-orders are live here. Be sure to check out some of the other Jurassic Park dinos as well, like the T-Rex, Brachiosaurus, and plenty of Velociraptors.

The Flood Gates Open with Jurassic World's Mosasaurus

"While they were testing a prototype iron analyzer, InGen researchers found fragments of DNA in a recently discovered species. Believing that the only way to recreate aquatic organisms without extracting blood from mosquitoes trapped in amber would be through a prototype parser, Dr. Henry Wu successfully managed to recreate an aquatic giant with a bite force bigger than a T-Rex."

"Living in a pool with 3 million gallons of water in the dinosaur park Jurassic World, where visitors could see him feed on sharks in a sort of aquatic show, or through an aquarium underneath the lagoon known as Underwater Observatory, Iron Studios bring to fans and collectors the chance to introduce it into your collection with the statue "Mosasaurus – Jurassic World – Icons", revealing this pre-historic titan of the seas in all its magnitude, emerging above the waves and capturing with its gigantic jaws one of its favorite preys, a giant white shark."