Jurassic World Velociraptor Blue Stands Her Ground with Iron Studios

Blue is back, and it looks like she will play a big role in the upcoming Jurassic World: Dominion film. This Velociraptor is the last remaining survivor of her pack after the events of Jurassic World, and now Iron Studios brings her to life. This gorgeous Velociraptor is captured perfectly with two new statues with a standard and a deluxe version getting released. However, the deluxe version blows the standard away by adding a jungle-based with elements of Jurassic Park. Coming in at 9.4 inches high, 18.1 inches wide, and 15" wide, Velociraptor Blue stands her ground on the wreckage of a Jurassic Park Explorer 04 Tour Vehicle. Two Compsognathus are also shown running on the base which only enhances everything about this statue.

Iron Studios put a lot of effort and detail into this Jurassic Park statue and for its size and price, it is worth it! the statue company is fairly new to making Jurassic Park and World statues, but they are doing an incredible job. Both standard and deluxe versions are fantastic, giving life to Blue like never before with texture, craftsmanship, and high detail. The Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom Jurassic World statue is priced at $159.99 for standard and $499.99 for the deluxe. Pre-orders are already live, with her expected to release in Q2-Q3 2023 and found right here.

"The eldest and only survivor of her pack, and smarter and craftier than all her sisters since she was a hatchling, the female Velociraptor with blue-gray skin, marked with a characteristic blue stripe with a white outline that goes horizontally from her eyeballs to the tip of her tail, as the last one of her species she faces an imminent threat, in the form of an erupting volcano in the abandoned Isla Nublar."

"Positioned ready to attack, Iron Studios present the statue "Blue Deluxe – Fallen Kingdom – Art Scale 1/10" on a diorama pedestal representing her nest next to the debris of an Explorer 04 vehicle crushed in the past by a T-Rex, where small Compsognathus dinosaurs made by Iron Studios for the first time merge amidst the vegetation, inspired by the movie Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, on which the charismatic, and sometimes fierce female Raptor reencounters her old trainer Owen Grady who searches for her in a rescue mission."