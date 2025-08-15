Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: disney, Just Play

Just Play Dresses Up with New Disney Doorables Costume Cuties Minis

Just Play is back with yet another adorable collection of Disney Doorables as it is time for some Costume Cuties to play

Article Summary Just Play launches Disney Doorables Costume Cuties minis with removable outfits for dress-up fun

Five beloved Disney and Pixar characters, including Stitch and Pooh, each feature unique costumes

Find ultra-rare figures like Spaceship Alien and Sandcastle Angel among 36 Costume Cuties to collect

Each $9.99 capsule includes two figures, two pop-on costumes, stickers, and a collectible display case

Get ready for some dress-up fun with Just Play as they unveil their new Disney Doorables Costume Cuties Collection! Each surprise capsule includes two collectible 1.5" figures that will now get removable costumes inspired by fan-favorite Disney and Pixar stories. These adorable figurines feature that signature Doorables glittery eyes collectors know and love, but now with pop-on rubber outfits. Unlike previous collections, the focus is on the outfit, not a variety of characters, as only five are offered, but with tons of costumes.

Disney fans will be able to acquire Stitch and Angel from Lilo & Stitch, Tigger and Pooh from The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, and there are loads of Toy Story aliens to go around. Be on the lookout for Rare and Ultra Rare Costume Cuties as well, with Spaceship Alien, Sandcastle Angel, Scrum Stitch, Pizza Pooh, Tree Tigger, and much more. Whether you're collecting by movie, character, or chasing all 36 Costume Cuties, these figures are a delightful way to celebrate the magic of Disney in a tiny way. Collectors can find Disney Doorables in stores now, as well as online, including shopDisney, at $9.99 each.

Disney Doorables Costume Cuties

"Behind every door, a dressed-up surprise is in store with our Disney Doorables Costume Cuties. Discover two collectible figurines dressed in adorable costumes that are easy to pop off and on again. Each 1 1/2" figure is artfully sculpted with Doorables signature style and glittery eyes. Look for Costume Cuties from the stories of Disney's The Many Adventures of Winnie the Pooh, Lilo & Stitch, and Disney and Pixar's Toy Story. Collect them across favorite films, by character or chase after all 36 figurines in the series."

Magic in the details

Includes two Disney Doorables collectible figurines, two pop-on costumes, display capsule and stickers*

Doorables with Outfits: Behind every door, a dress-up surprise is in store with the Disney Doorables Costume Cuties, each with a removable outfit

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!