King Enters the Ring with New Tekken Figures from GameDimension

Another hit fighting game is getting some new collectibles as Game Dimension unveils new Tekken 8 figures including some for King

King, the iconic fighter from Bandai's popular fighting video game Tekken franchise, is back and ready to win. GameDimensions has unveiled a new set of Tekken figures, and King is ready for his shot with not one but two new releases. This distinctive luchador features a very iconic look that many gamers will recognize as he wears a leopard mask with a ripped physique. He has made his way up the ranks from the wrestling ring to the legendary Tekken fighting tournament, and now that power gets to come home. Two versions have arrived with a standard and GameStop exclusive, with the only differences being the color of his attack and the Tekken logo display stand. King will be roughly 7-8" inches tall, will feature 22 points of articulation, and will even come with an extra pair of hands. King is ready to unleash the beast right here at GameStop for $26.99 and a standard at $29.99 here.

Unleash the Beast with King from Tekken 8

"GameStop Group exclusive special decor version KING with unique package and accessories ! GameDimensions is a must-have action figure (w/ accessories) line for all TEKKEN fans! 20+ points of wide articulation, additional hands, character specific effect parts, and unique accessories provide endless opportunities to recreate the most iconic scenes and the spectacular action of the combat from the franchise. Character – King. The Anger of the Beast. Undisputed champion of the wrestling world. He also manages an orphanage on the side."

Features

Endless Play – Each figure come with a set of interchangeable hands, character specific battle effect parts, background accessories and 20+ points of articulation to pose and play in endless ways. This special version includes special TEKKEN 8 logo plate, and unique color battle effect parts.

Impressive likeness – Each figure comes with detailed sculpt and true to show features that Bandai action figures are known for. This special version has an enhanced body shadow decor.

Game Inspired packaging – Each GameDimensions line has game inspired packaging and beautiful artwork on the front and side featuring the characters you know and love. This special version has its own special package and background sheet.

