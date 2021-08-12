King Ghidorah Reigns Supreme with New Godzilla S.H.MonsterArts Figure

There is a new tyrant in town as King Ghidorah returns from the 2019 film Godzilla: King of the Monsters. Coming out as part of their S.H.MonsterArts series, Tamashii Nations releases the full power of this kanji. The figure is a re-release of the King Ghidorah from 2019 with a new metallic gold color repaint. The king is quite massive, coming in at 10″ tall and a mighty wingspan that measures roughly 23.5″ wide, making this a must have figure for any Godzilla fan. The Metallic Gold shows off the King from the finale of King of the Monsters adding something special for new and old fans of this powerful kaiju.

This massive creature is fully articulated as well with jaws, necks, wings, legs, and arms that can capture the beast in a wide variety of positions. From the date to the massive amounts of articulation, this figure is something fans will not want to miss out on this time around, and they can find him up for pre-order here. The Godzilla: King of the Monsters Metallic Gold S.H. MonsterArts King Ghidorah figure is priced are $230 and set to release in February 2022.

"The fearsome King Ghidorah, as seen in the 2019 film Godzilla: King of the Monsters joins the S.H.MonsterArts series! It's sculpted and finished with all of the care you've come to expect from Bandai, featuring effect parts that let you replicate dramatic scenes from the film. Based on the same 3D data used in the film, and overseen by the legendary sculptor Shinichi Wakasa, it features accurate proportions, details, and coloration. This release features a new metallic gold color scheme."

Product Features

9.84 inches (25cm) height

23.60 inches (60cm) wingspan

Made of plastic

From Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Sculpted by Wakasa Shinichi

Boasts an innovative jointing system

Special color version