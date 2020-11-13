Kingdom Hearts II Riku Joins Sora at Good Smile Company

Coming out of the hit video game franchise Kingdom Hearts is the man who is balancing his light with his dark, Riku. Good Smile Company has announced that Riku from Kingdom Hearts II is going to Sora as their newest Nendoroid figure. Riku is fully articulated in features of his updated body sculpt from the second game in the series. He will come with two different faceplates, allowing collectors to showcase him with serious and smiling expressions. Riku will come with his Way to the Dawn Keyblade, as seen in Kingdom Hearts as well as extra accessories like Kairi's letter with a bottle and swappable hand for Sora. Like most Nendoroid figures, he will also come with a display stand and display base to pose him how you wish.

Combining both Riku and Sora's figure from Kingdom Hearst II will be a fun collectible set for any fan. It has been quite some time since this game has released so finding older collectibles created now are hard to come by. The Kingdom Hearts II Riku Nendoroid from Good Smile Company will be priced at $45.99. He is set to release in July 2021 and pre-orders are already live and can be found located here. Pre-orders will stay open until January 6th, 2021 so make get yours in and be sure you to add him to your Christmas list before time runs out.

"Well, there is one advantage to being me. Having you for a friend." From "Kingdom Hearts II" comes a new Nendoroid of Riku! The Nendoroid is fully articulated and features adjusted proportions to show his growth since the first game in Nendoroid form. He comes with two face plates including a serious expression and a smiling expression.

He comes with his Way to the Dawn Keyblade, Kairi's letter and the bottle that it was sent in. A hand part for Nendoroid Sora: Kingdom Hearts II Ver. (sold separately) to display him holding the letter is included as well, allowing you to recreate the game's memorable final scene in Nendoroid form. Be sure to add him to your collection!"

Set Contents:

Back and Front Hair Parts

Face Plates (x2)

Body

Right Arm Part (x1)

Right Hand Parts (x3)

Left Arm Part (x1)

Left Hand Parts (x3)

Right Leg Part (x1)

Left Leg Part (x1)

Way to the Dawn (x1)

Kairi's Letter (x1)

Bottle (x1)