Knight Rider Comes to Fanhome US with New 1:8 Scale K.I.T.T. Model

Throughout Pop Culture, there are some very iconic vehicles that will always stand out no matter what. Besides Optimus Prime's vehicle mode, some of these are the Batmobile, Echo-1, Turtle Van, 007's Aston Martin, and of course, K.I.T.T. from Knight Rider. K.I.T.T. was more than just a car; he was alive with artificial intelligence helping Michael Knight save the day over and over again. Everyone wants to own their own supercar, and now they can as Fanhome US announces their newest and most impressive subscription model kit. You get to become Michael Knight with this model as it comes in at a whopping 24" long, L.E.D. features, and remarkable detail. Everything can be controlled via the Knight Rider radio control watch, with abilities to work the car from afar, and yes, K.I.T.T. can talk!

This is one impressive model, and Fanhome has easily put a lot of effort into giving Knight Rider fans a truly fantastic model. However, like most Fanhome services, this is a subscription model that won't be built for roughly two years. I am not going to lie; these model kits do get expensive, but have you seen the R2-D2 and Iron Man kits?! Those beauties are impressive, and you are getting some sweet collectibles at the end of this that no one else but subscribers will have. Deals are kicking off right now for the Knight Rider plan, so be sure to join the service now to start off and construct your own K.I.T.T. from the ground up. Collectors can check out the new Fanhome Knight Rider model right here.

"As one of the most popular T.V. cars around, Fanhome is bringing to life the charismatic sidekick to living rooms across the country. With step-by-step instructions and the necessary tools for assembly, fans can recreate both the build-up model's interior and exterior down to the smallest detail. All doors and windows boast opening and closing mechanisms, as well as illuminated headlights, brake lights, and a dynamic red scanner, used by K.I.T.T. to sweep hypnotically across the front of the car to "see" and add to his sum of knowledge. Additionally, the car's rotating mechanism allows subscribers to display three different license plates, including 010-FR, KNI 667, and the famed "KNIGHT."

"While the iconic character was originally equipped with artificial intelligence and a unique personality, Fanhome's build-up model includes a radio control watch that activates all the functions of the K.I.T.T. model. With the press of a button, fans can use the control to turn on the headlights and scanner, activate the audio to hear K.I.T.T. say his famous phrases, activate engine and other revving noises, and play the audio of the legendary soundtrack from the series."

Scale 1:8

Length 23 inches aprox

Weight 16.53 lb

Remote-control watch

Doors, hood and trunk that open

Working headlights, tail lights and interior lights

Functioning steering wheel that turns the wheels

Engine with full details

Rotating license plate

Hinged windows

High-quality die-cast metal and injection-molded plastic