Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic Funko Pops Have Arrived

GameStop has really been bringing the heat with their Star Wars Collectibles lately. It all started with the Hasbro exclusive Gaming Greats Star Wars: The Black Series series. Following them, Funko jumped in on the Gaming Greats with a new line of Pop vinyls. Four Pops was revealed from that way two of which from the widely popular Star Wars game Knights of the Old Republic. Sith Masters Darth Malak and Darth Revan have arrived in Pop form and we have them here to look at. So let's not wait any longer and dive right into our next Funko Pop review.

It is only fitting that these two characters are released together. As both Malek and Revan began their Jedi and Sith journeys together. The 2003 video game Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic is loved by many fans so when Funko announced that these pops are coming out in the fans were quite. These are GameStop exclusives so they do feature that GS sticker on the window packaging. Both Pops are in simple white boxes with nothing out of the ordinary on them and a normal Star Wars logo on the top.

Both Pops are beautifully sculpted with nice details in their Armor and design. Malak is featured with his cybernetic jaw from Revan's attack. The pale skin, red lightsaber, and outfit are all key components that Funko nailed correctly with this Star Wars Pop. Revan on the other hand is even superior that his failed friend. He is wielding both red and purple lightsabers capturing his legacy as both Sith and re-formed Jedi. His Mandalorian mask is sculpted very nicely and the black and gold finish on the body is striking. The Knights of the Republic is a great series that seems to be locked away in the Legends vault. They have been releasing a lot of KOTOR collectibles lately so maybe we could be seeing some Legends stories come to life on the big screen in the future. You can find these in stores now as well as the occasion restock on the GameStop site here.