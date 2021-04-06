My Little Pony Fluttershy Receives New 1,500 LE Kotobukiya Statue

Kotobukiya has revealed a new My Little Pony Bishoujo statue is on the way with a new limited edition variant from Fluttershy. Kotobukiya is modifying their original design with an appearance closer to the original Flutterfly look. The biggest change is the skin tone as it moves to a yellow capturing more of the detail from the My Little Pony character. He hair and the base are also getting a make-over with added sparkles and a translucent plastic being used, making her stand out.

These new limited edition My Little Pony Bishoujo statues capture add a very unique touch to these previous releases. The new pony related deco changed the entire design on the statue, adding something fun and new for fans. This statue will also be a hot item as she will be limited to only 1,500 pieces, so act fast before she is gone. The My Little Pony Bishoujo Fluttershy Limited Edition Statue from Kotobukiya is priced at $99.99. She is expected to release in August 2021, and pre-orders are live and located here.

"The Officially Licensed MY LITTLE PONY BISHOUJO series is now back in an all-new limited edition color variant! Next in the lineup is Fluttershy! Fluttershy's hair and base is now made of clear plastic material full of glitter all over! Her sparkling presence comes across even more clearly! The candy-like look and texture of this figure make it seem like she might be giving off a sweet scent. Fans will not be able to keep their eyes off of this statue!

The skin tone now matches her appearance in "My Little Pony: Equestria Girls"! The packaging for this figure has also been upgraded with a hologram design to add a completely different finish from the regular Fluttershy BISHOUJO for fans to enjoy. Be sure to add these special ponies to your collection! MY LITTLE PONY and all related characters are trademarks of Hasbro and are used with permission. © 2021 Hasbro. All Rights Reserved. Licensed by Hasbro."