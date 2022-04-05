Kotobukiya Debuts Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Uzui Tengen Statue

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is makings a comeback as new episodes continue for the hit anime series. Like most anime series, there is an impressive lineup of characters, with both demons and slayers getting plenty of fans. Kotobukiya has been faithfully giving collectors an impressive line-up of statues, and another has arrived. The newest Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba statue is the Uzui Tengen, who uses Sound Breathing. This deadly slayer is fairly new and plays a big part in the Entertainment District Arc during the newest season of the anime.

Coming in at 1/8 scale, Uzui Tengen leaps right off the hit anime and is blasting with color as he is posed in a dynamic action stance. From his white hair, clothes, headband, and Nichirin Blades, this Demon Slayer is ready to bless your growing collection. It is characters like Uzui that I love seeing get collectible as Tanjiro and Nezuko already have plenty of time in the spotlight. The Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba ARTFX J Uzui Tengen statue is priced at $149.99, set to release in November 2022, and preorders are live here.

"The user of Sound Breathing, Uzui Tengen, will be released by Kotobukiya as a 1/8 scale figure! From the anime, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, the Sound Hashira, Uzui Tengen, comes to life in a dynamic pose, slicing down his enemies. The ends of his hair and clothes on his back flutter in the wind, with the wrinkles of his uniform reflecting his body's movements, creating a more impactful appearance."

"The detailed design of his headband and Nichirin Blades have also been faithfully reproduced. Extra attention was paid to accurately sculpting his rippling muscles, which further showcases his strength and fortitude. Line him up with the other characters to recreate the world of the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba anime!"