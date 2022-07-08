Kotobukiya Unveils Pokemon Rosa and Snivy ARTFX J Statue

More Pokemon action has arrived as Kotobukiya announces the return of their Pokémon Black 2 and Pokémon White 2 statues. Rosa is back with her companion Snivy along for the ride with an incredible ArtFx J statue. Rosa stands roughly 7" tall and is depicted with a PokeBall in hand with her unique twintails and visor on her head. Snivy will be able to be displayed separately from Rosa as the Pokemon is showcased sliding in on leaves. To make things even better, Kotobukiya is also releasing Nate and his Oshawott, allowing some sweet battle or tag-team display options. This is the first re-release of this statue since her arrival in 2017, so if you missed her origin release, be sure to get her while you can. The Pokemon ArtFX J Rosa with Snivy 1/8 Scale Statue is priced at $174.99 and is set for a January 2023 release. Pre-orders for her are already live here, and collectors can also find her companion Nate with Oshawott statue here.

"Based on an original illustration from Hitoshi Ariga, one of the protagonists from Pokémon Black 2 and Pokémon White 2, Rosa is coming to life as a figure! Rosa's unique twintails and details on her outfit were made with great care. Check out the dynamic pose that captures her in the moment of throwing a Poké ball, with eyes peering from under her sun visor!"

"Snivy joins the battle, sliding on leaves which are recreated with clear parts! Please see the figure up close and enjoy it down to the fine details. Display it alongside Nate with Oshawott to recreate the grand adventures in the Unova region! This reproduction will have a different SRP than its first release in Dec. 2017."

©Pokémon. ©Nintendo/Creatures Inc./GAME FREAK inc.

TM, ®, and character names are trademarks of Nintendo.

