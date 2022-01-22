Black Panther Avengers: Infinity Saga Statue Debuts from Iron Studios

The Legacy of the Black Panther continues to live on as Iron Studios reveals their newest Avengers: Infinity Saga statue. Standing 10" tall, King T'Challa shows off his love for Wakanda with the iconic Wakanda Forever pose as he stands on a themed base. The statue will be hand-painted, limited edition, and will have LED effects coming from the Vibranium themed base with elements of Wakanda. Black Panther collectors will appreciate the high amount of detail on this statue as it is based on original Marvel Studios references. Celebrate the legacy of Black Panther with a statue unlike any other that is priced at $149.99 and is set to release in Q4 2022. Pre-orders for this piece are already live, and collectors can find them here and here.

"Honoring the tradition and principles of his homeland, Wakanda, a fictional country isolated from the world located in Africa, the majestic warrior, wearing the feline mantle, a symbol of his people and his family's legacy, prepared his entire life to occupy his father's place. With his arms crossed, in a symbolic ancestral gesture, he opens his hands, exposing his retractable silver claws, claiming the immortality of his nation. On a detailed base that replicates, in miniature, its palace, with the iconic totem statue, the symbol of the panther, adorned with themed silver details, and its crest on the front, Iron Studios proudly presents the statue of Black Panther, the mighty avenger monarch."

Features:

Limited edition

Based on original references

Made in polystone – *(may contain parts in resin, polystone, PVC, metal and fabric)

Hand painted

Base features LEDs

Product dimensions: 10.0 in (H) x 4.6 in (W) x 4.8 in (D)

Product Weight: 1.8 lbs

Release schedule: Fourth quarter of 2022