Knuckles Saves the Master Emerald with LEGO's Sonic the Hedgehog

LEGO Has unveiled a nice set of new conduction sets are on the way including a new Sonic the Hedgehog set featuring some new characters

LEGO has really expanded its franchises to some popular video game franchises recently, like its recent collaboration with Fortnite. However, some more unique that have started to really shine are from video game franchises from years past. This includes Super Mario Bros., Donkey Kong, and even Sonic the Hedgehog! That is right, everyone's favorite Blue Blur has his own collection of LEGO sets, and a new one has just arrived. Move over, Sonic; Knuckles is here to save the day with his very own Knuckles' Guardian Mech set. Coming in at only 276 pieces, LEGO has brought two popular Sonic the Hedgehog characters to life with Knuckles and Rogue as they fight over the Master Emerald. The mech will feature dual stud shooting blasters as Rogue takes to the air on her glider. Collectors will be able the Knuckles and the Master Emerald for $34.99, with the set arriving in January 2024.

It is Knuckles vs. Rogue with LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog

"Sonic fans, boys and girls aged 8+ can play out fun adventures with this LEGO® Sonic the Hedgehog™ Knuckles' Guardian Mech (76996) toy set. Inspired by the escapades of Sonic and other video game characters, kids create endless quests for Knuckles and Rouge as they build the set then play out imaginative ways of stealing and recovering the Master Emerald with the glider and mech."

"This fun Sonic toy for kids offers lots of action play and storytelling possibilities. Kids can role-play ways for Knuckles to guard the Master Emerald or for Rouge to steal it and escape. Any action figure-loving kid will be proud to own this detailed mech."

Sonic action toys – Treat fans and kids aged 8+ with this Knuckles' Guardian Mech playset packed with options to inspire stories with iconic Sonic video game characters

Guardian mech – This role-play toy features a buildable mech with dual blasters, a glider and a Master Emerald, plus 2 video game characters, Knuckles and Rouge

Knuckles toy – Action set includes a posable mech with large punching fists to inspire kids' adventure play and is easy to take on gaming character fans' playdates

LEGO® Sonic adventures – This fun toy for kids lets Sonic fans expand their play endlessly by adding it to other LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog™ playsets (sold separately) in the series

Gifts for gamers – This buildable gift for kids enhances boys' and girls' storytelling play with functions including a platform on the glider to hold the Master Emerald

Creative LEGO® toys – All of the LEGO Sonic the Hedgehog™ playsets introduce kids to fast action fun and imaginative play with different characters and story possibilities

Dimensions – The 276-piece set includes a buildable mech that stands over 6 in. (16 cm) tall and a glider that measures over 1 in. (3 cm) high, 1.5 in. (3 cm) long and 4 in. (10 cm) wide

