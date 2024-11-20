Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: Batman, dc comics, McFarlane Toys, superman

McFarlane Toys Debuts DC Comics Drawing Board Corner Box Wall Art

McFarlane Toys is back with a new DC Comics Drawing Board crowdfunding campaign as they reveal new collectible Corner Box Wall Art

McFarlane Toys is back with a new Collector's Club Drawing Board crowdfunding campaign for DC Comics. A set of Corner Box Wall Art Collectibles has been revealed featuring two iconic heroes, Batman and Superman. DC Comics corner box art refers to the small illustrations that were featured in the upper-left corner of comic book covers, mainly in the 1970s and 1980s. These images showcased heroes and villains, teams, or logos, serving as a quick visual cue for readers browsing shelves. This unique style of art faded as the years went on, but the corner box art remains a nostalgic element of comic book designs.

Now, McFarlane is bringing two designs to life with Batman standing 16.5" tall and Superman standing 17.75" tall. Both heroes will come with a companion metal comic book cover poster, which matches the DC Comics corner box artwork. McFarlane Toys also offers an Autograph series, with the Caped Crusader getting an auto from the Toddfather himself and the Man of Steel with a Dan Jurgens signature. Each DC Comics Corner Box Wall Art is priced at $99.99 each or $179.99 for the set. The Autograph Series at $129.99 each or $259.99 for the set, which can also feature a digital collectible. The campaign will be live on McFarlane Toys Store until December 11th, and as of right now, it has already been fully backed by its $50,000 goal.

DC Comics Corner Box Wall Art Collectibles – Drawing Board

Corner Box Collectibles

"Bringing comic books to life! Inspired by the iconic comic book staple, these three-dimensional poly-resin corner box wall art collectibles feature two of DC Comics most iconic characters – Batman and Superman. Each corner box includes a comic book cover metal poster and comes ready to hang. Batman corner box measures 16.5" and Superman corner box measures 17.75"."

Limited Autograph Editions Available

Batman Signed by Todd McFarlane

Superman Signed by Dan Jurgens

The bundle of Autographed Editions come with an EXCLUSIVE McFarlane Toys Digital Collectible! Only 100 Available.

You can pledge your support for the project today and secure your tier level choice plus other perks for early supporters! You will not be charged until campaign close."

