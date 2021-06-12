Black Widow Joins the Battle of New York With S.H. Figuarts

After all the years, Black Widow is finally getting her very own solo film with the debut of Marvel Studios Black Widow on July 9, 2021. Marvel fans have been dying to see her on the big screen, and after a year of safety and chaos, that time has finally arrived. However, Tamashii Nations is taking fans back in time with their newest S.H. Figures figure from the 2012 blockbuster film The Avengers. This beloved Avenger also joins Hawkeye as the last two members to join the Figuarts roster to showcase the Battle of New York once again. MCU fans will get a beautifully crafted figure with this design as she stands 5.7 inches and is loaded with accessories.

For swappable parts, Black Widow will come with 10 swappable hands, 2 face plates, and even a secondary hair sculpt to show more flowing dynamic poses. As for weapons, Natasha will come with her two trusty pistols that can be holstered and a Chitari rifle. Black Widow has amazing articulation, a great head sculpt, and is a necessary figure to show off the Avengers save New York from the wrath of Loki. We believe this figure is set to release as an overseas exclusive; however, Big Bad Toy Store currently has pre-orders for the S.H. Figuarts Black Widow here. She is set to release alongside Hawkeye in October 2021 and is priced at $119.99. Be sure to check out some of the other Figures Avengers releases with Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, and even Loki.

"From the blockbuster hit movie, The Avengers comes an S.H.Figuarts of Black Widow! Black Widow is sculpted with great detail and features the great articulation fans expect from the S.H.Figuarts line."

Product Features

5.7 inches (14.5cm)

Made of ABS and PVC

From The Avengers movie

Highly detailed

Fully articulated

Box Contents