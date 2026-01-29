Posted in: Collectibles, Hot Toys | Tagged: hot toys, kpop demon hunters

KPop Demon Hunters Mira 1/6 Scale Coming Soon from Hot Toys

Hot Toys prepares to protect the Honmoon as they announces that new 1/6 scale KPop Demon Hunters figures are on the way

Article Summary Mira from KPop Demon Hunters gets her own 1/6 scale figure from Hot Toys, packed with detailed features.

Figure includes her “How It’s Done” stage outfit, signature pink pigtails, and seamless joints for realism.

Accessories like the Gok-do sword, microphone, smartphone, noodles, and HUNTR/X lightstick are included.

Pre-orders are open for $260, with release alongside Rumi and Zoey figures scheduled for June 2027.

K-Pop Demon Hunters thrives on precision, poise, and high-energy spectacle, and Mira embodies all of that as HUNTR/X's visual, lead dancer, and choreographer. With razor-sharp focus and effortless stage presence, she captivates audiences with flawless performances while remaining a lethal force against the demonic threats lurking beyond the Honmoon. From her sharp moves and lyrics to the way she just slays on stage, Mira is a necessary member of HUNTR/X and a fan favorite character for a reason. KPop Demon Hunter fans will be happy to know that Mira will be getting her very own 1/6 scale figure from Hot Toys.

Just like Rumi, she is featured in her "How It's Done" stage outfit, with the black cropped top, high-waisted yellow skirt, and thigh-high boots. Hot Toys was sure to give her her signature pink ponytails, rolling eyeballs, and a newly developed seamless body to stay faithful to her on-screen appearance. As for accessories, KPop Demon Hunter fans will notice her Gok-do (Curved Moon Sword) is included, along with a microphone, smartphone, signature noodles, and HUNTR/X /X lightstick. Mira will also be able to take to the stage with a themed lenticular backdrop, which will have her stealing the show. Pre-orders are live now on Sideshow Collectibles for $260, and she will release alongside a 1/6 scale version of Rumi and Zoey in June 2027.

KPop Demon Hunters – 1/6 Mira Collectible Figure

"In KPop Demon Hunters, Mira is the visual, lead dancer, and choreographer of HUNTR/X. With a cool gaze and razor-focused discipline, she balances poise and power whether HUNTR/X is captivating audiences under the lights or confronting demonic threats beyond the Honmoon."

"Hot Toys proudly presents the 1/6th scale Mira Collectible Figure, faithfully capturing her charisma and commanding stage presence. The figure features a newly developed head sculpt with two interchangeable face sculpts (smiling and singing expressions), both equipped with separate rolling eyeballs for a lifelike display. Her hairstyle is sculpted with precision, recreating her signature pink half-up pigtails as seen on screen. The figure is built on a newly developed body crafted from silicone material to achieve seamless joints and natural movement."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!