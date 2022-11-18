Kylo Ren's Legacy Star Wars Lightsaber Arrive on shopDisney

Disney is bringing the Parks home as they continue to export Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge collectibles. Arriving right to shopDisney, new Legacy Lightsabers have arrived, including a new release from Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Supreme Leader Kylo Ren's corrupted and hand-crafted blade comes to life as the newest release. This unique hilt features a unique cross-blade design with added wired detail and metallic shine. Just like all other Legacy Star Wars sabers, they will come in a special hinged box with a themed logo. Disney has not included any of the other accessories like a belt clip, stand, attachable blade, or sheath. When the blade has been attached the lights and sounds will take this Star Wars collectible to new heights. Fans can become Kylo Ren right now and here for $159.99, which is a small price compared to a Disney Parks ticket.

Become Kylo Ren as the Legacy Lightsaber Arrives

"This Lightsaber hilt is a detailed recreation of Supreme Leader Kylo Ren's and comes direct from Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland. The powerful weapon includes two cross blades that activate with sound effects and illuminate red when you insert them on the sides. The main Lightsaber Blade is sold separately. Hilt comes in a lined display box with the Empire symbol on the front."

Created especially for Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort

Includes hilt, belt clip, cross blades, and case

Includes hilt case with hinged lid and lined interior

Hilt inspired by Kylo Ren Star Wars: The Force Awakens

Empire symbol on front of case

Push switch on hilt to activate Lightsaber noises and illuminate attachable cross blades and Lightsaber blade in red

Main Lightsaber blade sold separately

Battery case in handle

Coordinates with our Lightsaber Clip, Lightsaber Blades, Lightsaber Sheath and Lightsaber Hilt Stand, sold separately

Inspired by Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World and Disneyland