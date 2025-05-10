Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: Animal Crossing, lego

LEGO Animal Crossing Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun Set Revealed

The world of Animal Crossing comes to life once again as LEGO is back with a new selection of themed construction sets

Set features two customizable homes that can be displayed side-by-side or stacked into one building for versatility.

Includes seasonal accessories for all four seasons, letting you redesign your Animal Crossing village year-round.

Features fan-favorite villagers Stitches, Fuchsia, and Fang as exclusive minifigures for collectors and fans.

When LEGO announced its collaboration with Animal Crossing, fans of both franchises erupted with excitement. Merging LEGO's creativity with Animal Crossing's cozy charm is a natural fit for the beloved Nintendo video game franchise. The sets include fan-favorite characters alongside charming recreations of homes, the Nook Cranny, Town Hall, fruit trees, and much more. One thing that LEGO has done that other companies have not is that they have incorporated the massive selection of villagers into the sets. Animal Crossing fans can now add three more characters to their growing collection with the LEGO Animal Crossing Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun set.

Coming in at 814 pieces, this set will feature two buildable houses with plenty of indoor and outdoor customization options as well as the ability to stack the houses into one building. Accessories for all four seasons are also included, allowing you to customize your Animal Crossing display for whatever season you choose. To make things better, three popular villagers arrive for this set with Stitches, Fuchsia, and Fang! All three are nicely sculpted and will be a perfect fit for your growing village. The LEGO Animal Crossing Creative House set is priced at $89.99 and set for an August 2025 release.

LEGO Animal Crossing – Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun

"Creative Houses: Seasons of Fun (77057) features familiar Nintendo® character LEGO® minifigures from the Animal Crossing™ video game series, making it an ideal gift for girls and boys aged 7 years old and up who enjoy Animal Crossing and creative home design."

"There are 2 houses to build and furnish, with lots of accessories and customization options both indoors and outdoors. The 2 homes can be arranged next to each other or stacked as a 2-story house. Interchangeable modules for each of the 4 seasons let kids add seasonal accessories, such as snowballs and a snowman, a pumpkin and fall leaves. This creative home-building set comes with 3 minifigures: the bear, Stitches, the deer, Fuchsia, and the wolf, Fang. All 3 characters have their own furniture, and a moving cart enables house-moving role play. Set contains 814 pieces."



