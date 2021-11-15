LEGO Brings The Madrigal House to Life From Disney's Encanto

We are still a week and some change away from seeing the next magical Disney journey with Disney's Encanto. The story will follow The Madrigals, who are an extraordinary family that lives in Colombia in a charming magical place called the Encanto. Every child in the Madrigal family has been blessed with a unique gift from the magic found in Encanto except one; Mirabel. LEGO is capturing the magic of Encanto with master-builders able to construct The Madrigal House. Coming in at 587 pieces, this 3-story house comes with Miracle, Antonio, Abuela, and a couple of LEGO animal pals. Loaded with color, surprises and new adventures, Disney's newest journey comes to life right before your eyes. Priced at $49.99, the Disney Encanto The Madrigal House is set to go up for pre-order on December 1, 2021, right here.

"Disney's Encanto fans of all ages will love this colorful LEGO® ǀ Disney The Madrigal House (43202) set. The kit features a 3-level house, a sticker sheet for decorating it, printed building instructions and digital Instructions PLUS. Using the LEGO Building Instructions app, kids can zoom, rotate and see the model on screen. The guided process lets even youngsters feel like master builders… awesome! This LEGO ǀ Disney set comes with 2 mini-doll figures and 1 micro-doll figure – Disney's Abuela, Mirabel and Antonio – plus capybara and butterfly LEGO figures. This premium building toy makes a cool gift for kids who want to set trends on the playground."

Discover who lives inside! This 587-piece set features 3 levels, a spinning weather vane, flipping bed and waving shutters, a unique sticker sheet, plus plenty of accessories for endless stories.

Featuring Disney's Abuela and Mirabel mini-doll figures, an Antonio micro-doll figure, plus Chispi and butterfly LEGO® figures, this colorful, 3-level set is made for creative fun.

Any Disney's Encanto fan aged 6 and up will be thrilled with this on-trend gift. The house includes multiple rooms, different functions from the movie, plus features and accessories to inspire play.

Endless imaginative fun. With the casa measuring over 10 in. (26 cm) high, 8 in. (20 cm) wide and 4 in. (10 cm) deep, this set is perfect for extended play periods and looks great on display.

