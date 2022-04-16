LEGO Celebrate 90 Years of Play with Their Newest Building Set

Nostalgia comes to life throughout the years at LEGO as the company reveals its new 90 Years of Play set. Coming in at 1,100 pieces, kids, adults, and grandparents are getting a blast from the past with the return of some classic sets. This is a set that comes with 15 mini build recreations as well as a huge set of free brick to help fuel creativity. History comes to life with this set, and it will feature new reimagined sets like the 1932 Duck, 1998 Secret of the Sphinx, Tahu from BIONICLE 2001, NINJAGO Golden Dragon from 2013, and even the 2020 Pineapple Pencil Holder. This set a little bit of something for fans new and old of LEGO, and it is price at $49.99, with pre-orders dropping on May 1, 2022. Links are not live just yet, but fans will be able to find the 90 Years of Play set right here.

"Kids, adults and grandparents can enjoy endless hours of fun and nostalgia with the LEGO® Classic 90 Years of Play (11021) building set. Celebrating a history of childhood toys for creative play, this set comes with a rainbow of colorful LEGO pieces, 15 mini build recreations of iconic sets from across the years, plus extra bricks for free building!"

"Each of the 15 mini builds comes with its own step-by-step pictorial building guide, so even first-time builders can experience the pride and joy of constructing their own sets. Toys that build imaginations and key life skill. LEGO Classic building sets put ideas and inspiration into kids' hands, with exciting models that stimulate unlimited open-ended play, helping children develop creative skills that will last a lifetime."

A building experience for all ages – Children aged 5 and up can join adults and grandparents to recreate classic toys with the 90 Years of Play (11021) building set

What's in the box? – All you need to construct 15 mini build recreations of iconic past sets, from a pirate ship to an elephant or yellow castle, plus lots of extra bricks for free building

Celebrating 90 years of playful learning – 15 Toy mini build recreations, including the 1998 Secret of the Sphinx, 2001 LEGO® BIONICLE® Tahu and the 2013 LEGO NINJAGO® Golden Dragon

A gift for any occasion – This 5+ playset can be given as a birthday, holiday or any-other-day gift to LEGO® builders of all ages

Bursting with colorful LEGO® pieces – Kids, adults and grandparents can build whatever they imagine with this 1,100-piece building set

