LEGO Celebrates Disney's 100 Years of Wonder with Pixar's UP House The 100th anniversary of Disney continues and it looks like LEGO is joining in on the fun with some new themed sets like the house from UP.

Disney is kicking off their 100th anniversary this year, and plenty of new collectibles are arriving for the event. We have seen plenty of companies releasing their own unique products, and LEGO is now joining in on the fun. The June to Paradise Falls awaits as Carl, Russel, and Dug return as LEGO unveils their new Disney and Pixar Up House set. Coming in at 598 pieces, adventures await master builders with this incredible and colorful set. The house will stand 10.5" tall, 6" wide, and 4" deep, including the colorful balloon assortment on top. The house will feature an explorable back side with access to Carl's house and four rooms packed with detail from the Up film. This is one LEGO set fans will not want to miss, and it will surely be one that will sell out. The Disney and Pixar Up House is priced at $59.99, it is set for an April 1, 2023 release, and fans will be able to find it right here.

Rebuild the House from Up and Fly Away with LEGO

"Adventure awaits Disney fans aged 9 and up with this fun LEGO® ǀ Disney and Pixar 'Up' House (43217). The set that everyone will be talking about includes a detailed section of the iconic house with a chimney and balloons, 2 LEGO minifigures, a LEGO dog figure, a wilderness explorer backpack and an adventure book. Kids can also enjoy an easy and intuitive building adventure with the LEGO Builder app, which lets them zoom in and rotate models in 3D, save sets and track their progress."

"Based on the Disney and Pixar movie Up, this set will appeal to movie fans and older kids with its many details and challenging build. Designed for play and display, it inspires imaginative adventures and can take pride of place on a shelf once play is done. This set comes with 2 LEGO minifigures, Carl Fredricksen and Russell, plus a Dug LEGO dog figure. This premium building toy makes a fun gift for adult fans of Up or older kids who want to join the hottest trend."

Endless inspiration – Give a movie fan or any kid who lives for high-flying adventures a gift full of details to inspire the imagination with this LEGO® ǀ Disney and Pixar 'Up' House (43217) set

Creativity in a box – This 598-piece set includes a partial house build with balloons, different rooms and functions, 2 minifigures, a LEGO® animal figure and plenty of accessories to spark play

Beloved characters – With Disney and Pixar's Carl Fredricksen and Russell LEGO® minifigures, plus a Dug LEGO dog figure, the set is made for unlimited adventures on land or floating through the clouds

Impressive gift for ages 9+ – Disney and Pixar fans with a passion for adventure will enjoy this set full of imaginative possibilities, with a house based on an iconic movie

Unlimited play – With the house measuring over 10.5 in. (27 cm) high, 6 in. (15 cm) wide and 4 in. (11 cm) deep, this set is made for endless play sessions or display in kids' (or adults') rooms

