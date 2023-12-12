Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO City

LEGO City Blasts Off to Space with New Command Rover Set

LEGO Has unveiled a nice set of new conduction sets are on the way including some new LEGO City sets from burger trucks to space travel

It is time to explore space as LEGO is taking LEGO City cosmic with a new set of construction sets. Exploring new planets could be a hassle but the Command Rover and Crane Loader are here to help. Coming in at 758 pieces, this futuristic 8-wheeled vehicle will have these astronauts driving in space in style. Four crew members are incredible along with a robot and an alien, who has hitched a ride. This LEGO City set also features a piece of an alien planet that can be harvested for an energy crystal or to discover new life. Inside the Command Rover, an astronautcan fit inside the cockpit, there are sample storage hatches, as well as a pod bay for docking the air-lock laboratory, and it even features a working crane arm. Exploring space has never looked so good and the LEGO City Command Rover and Crane Loader is priced at $84.99 with a January 2024 release.

LEGO City Command Rover and Crane Loader

"Set the stage for planetary exploration with the LEGO® City Command Rover and Crane Loader (60432) outer space toy for ages 7+. This futuristic 8-wheeled vehicle has everything kids need for exploring distant planets, including big tires, sample storage hatches, a crane arm and a pod bay for docking the air-lock laboratory. The playset also includes a planet scene where explorers can discover alien plants and an energy crystal. Just add the 4 space crew minifigures and robot and alien action figures for epic space adventures. This set includes a special space air-lock element for connection to other compatible space-themed LEGO playsets (sold separately) for even bigger adventures!"

Planet rover outer space toy for kids – Navigating new worlds is fun with this LEGO® City Command Rover and Crane Loader playset for boys and girls aged 7 and up

What's in this space exploration playset? – An 8-wheeled rover vehicle, a planet scene with plants and a toy crystal, 4 space crew minifigures and a robot and 2 alien action figures

Fun functions for young space explorers – Kids can lower the special air-lock laboratory into the pod bay, hoist items with the crane and store toy crystals and samples in the rover's hatches

Connect to other LEGO® playsets for more adventures – The laboratory pod in this set features the space air-lock system for connectionto other compatible sets (sold separately) in the range

Dimensions – The space rover in this 758-piece set measures over 4.5 in. (11 cm) high, 13 in. (33 cm) long and 5.5 in. (14 cm) wide

