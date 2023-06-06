Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: captain america, lego, marvel

LEGO Debuts 3,000+ Piece MCU Captain America Shield Set

LEGO is debuting a very star spangled set as Captain America’s iconic shield comes to life in brick form like never before

America's number one hero, Captain America, is coming to life with an impressive new set from LEGO. LEGO is taking fans back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe with this special 3,128-piece set featuring Captain America's shield! That is right, The First Avenger's signature tool for heroics and justice is coming to life like never before. Measuring in at 18.5" in diameter, this build-and-display model is perfectly crafted for Marvel fans capturing the famous emblem of good. It will rest on a stand and will come with a Captain America LEGO minifigure that features his hero from the MCU with Avengers: Endgame. Lil Cap will come with his own shield, masked and unmasked display options as well as Thor's worthy hammer, Mjölnir. This is a LEGO set of a Captain America, and Marvel fans dream and will be a mighty display for any collection. Pre-orders for the shield are already live right here for $199.99, and it is set to arrive in August 2023. For more MCU LEGO fun, be sure to check out the new Spider-Man: No Way Home set seen here.

A New Star-Spangled Marvel Set Arrives from LEGO

"Adult Marvel enthusiasts can put their passion on display with this recreation of one of the most iconic items in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. LEGO® Marvel Captain America's Shield (76262) is a detailed and authentic model that is rewarding to build and pleasing to admire long after the construction work has been completed. The 3,128-piece model measures over 18.5 in. (47 cm) in diameter and rests on a stand that incorporates a nameplate. For added convenience, a digital version of the set's building instructions can be found on the LEGO Builder app."

Iconic shield – LEGO® Marvel Captain America's Shield (76262) is an authentic build-and-display model of the famous emblem of good vs. evil

Ready for display – The shield rests on a stand incorporating a nameplate and comes with a Captain America minifigure with its own shield and Thor's hammer, Mjölnir

Rewarding challenge – Model-makers can lose themselves in this immersive project as they recreate a piece of comic-book history, brick by brick

Gift for adults – This hands-on building kit makes a suitable gift for any Marvel fan, LEGO® lover or model-maker

Display-worthy piece – The completed model measures over 18.5 in. (47 cm) in diameter

