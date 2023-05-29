Three Universes Collide with LEGO's New Spider-Man: No Way Home Set Three universes collide as LEGO brings the events of the latest Spider-Man MCU film to brick form with a spectacular set

Marvel fans better be ready, as LEGO has just dished out a truly impressive Spider-Man LEGO set. Coming to life from the events of the hit MCU film Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Statue of Liberty battle has arrived at LEGO and in 900 pieces. Standing at 7" high, 8" wide, and 8.5" deep, web-headed fans get to recreate three universes that collided for one epic fight. The set will come with plenty of Spider-Man minifigures with Tobey Spidey, Garfield Spidey, MCU Spider-Man, Electro, Doctor Strange, Green Goblin, Ned, MJ, and Doc Ock. The main base is the head of the Statue of Liberty and nicely captures one of Spider-Man's biggest cinematic moments. From mid-air action, hidden portals, and three Spider-Men, this set has it all and is priced at $109.99. The Spider-Man Final Battle is set for an August 2023 release, and fans will be able to find the set right here. If you need more to level up your LEGO collection, then look for more sweet sets coming soon like Pac-Man here.

LEGO Embraces Spider-Man: No Way Home with New Set

"LEGO® Marvel Spidey Final Battle (76261) recreates the spectacular showdown from Marvel Studios' Spider-Man: No Way Home movie. Packed with iconic characters and web-slinging action, this stunning celebration of Spider-Man will captivate fans aged 10 and up."

"This 360-degree set includes an amazing assortment of LEGO Marvel minifigures, including 3 versions of the wall-crawler with Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Tobey Maguire), The Amazing Spider-Man (Andrew Garfield) and Spider-Man (Tom Holland). The other minifigures are Electro, Doctor Strange, Green Goblin, Ned, MJ and Doc Ock. Numerous features are included to maximize play-and-display possibilities, including 3 minifigure supports for midair action, a removable roof that reveals Sandman's hand, a flip-open rear access to a portal and a soft web element to envelop minifigures. "

