Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars, The Mandalorian and Grogu

LEGO Debuts New The Mandalorian & Grogu Anzellan Starship Set

Return to a galaxy far, far away with some brand new collectibles from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Article Summary LEGO unveils the Anzellan Starship set from Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, featuring 701 pieces.

The starship includes detailed features like an opening canopy, lift-off roof, and a pull-down ramp for play.

Comes with Grogu and two Anzellan minifigures, plus a droid workshop area with buildable Battle Droid parts.

Fans can pre-order the Mandalorian & Grogu LEGO Anzellan Starship now for $74.99, releasing in April 2026.

Anzellan's first appeared in the Star Wars Universe with The Rise of Skywalker, as they needed one to activate C-3PO's Sith Language programming. These delightful characters then returned with The Mandalorian (Season 3), where they worked to fix the heroic IG-11. These killed droidsmiths are now returning for Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, and LEGO is giving them a new set. Take flight with the Anzellan Starship, a new 701-piece set that measures 3" tall, 9.5" long, and 5.5" wide when fully built.

The starship will feature an opening cockpit canopy, a lift-off roof for easy access to the main compartment, and a pull-down ramp. Inside the ship, Star Wars fans will find a droid workshop area with tools and droid parts, including the ability to rebuild your own Battle Droid. LEGO did include minifigures as well, with Grogu and two Anzelans, who fit perfectly in the starship. Fans can pre-order this new The Mandalorian & Grogu LEGO Anzellan Starship for $74.99 with a late April 2026 release date.

LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian & Grogu – Anzellan Starship

"Build and repair droids aboard the Anzellan Starship (75445), as seen in Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu™, with this LEGO® Star Wars™ toy building set for kids. Open the canopy of the cockpit and lift off the roof of the main compartment to place the Grogu LEGO figure and 2 cute Anzellans inside this highly detailed starship."

"Use the droid parts and tools in the workshop area to build a Battle Droid (or remove the workbench from the starship to play with outside). Place LEGO figures at the table with blue cookies, or in the seat by the console. Pull down the ramp when it's time to disembark. A cool gift for boys, girls and any Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu fans ages 9 years old and up. Set contains 701 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!