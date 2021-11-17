LEGO Debuts Two New Imperial Star Wars Battle of Hoth Sets

Posted on
by
|
Comments

It looks like LEGO is really focusing on the Battle of Hoth from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back after their massive $800 AT-AT reveal. Two new sets are also on the way giving Star Wars collectors some more expansion to the Galactic Empire. The first one is a nice Snowtrooper Battle Pack that features 105 pieces, comes with 3 Snowtroopers, 1 Scout Trooper, as well as a speeder bike and an E-Web repeating blaster. With the Star Wars AT-AT holing roughly 40 mini-figures, this is the perfect set to release for fans, and it is priced at $19.99, with pre-orders set to go live here on January 1, 2022.

The fun does not end there as LEGO has also revealed their new Star Wars Hoth AT-ST coming in at 586 pieces. The Chicken Walker will feature an opening hatch, wheel operated rotating head, 2 stud shooters, and articulated legs. Three Star Wars LEGO mini-figures will be included with Chewbacca, Hot Rebel Trooper, an AT-ST Pilot, and an Imperial Probe Droid. Both Star Wars sets are perfect for the collector to build up their Battle of Hoth collection, and this Chicken Walker is priced at $49.99, with pre-orders coming January 1, 2022 right here.

"Let young fans build their own army and recreate Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back action with the Snowtrooper Battle Pack (75320). It features 4 LEGO® minifigures with assorted blaster weapons, a buildable Imperial Hoth speeder bike, stud-shooting E-Web heavy repeating blaster and snow trench with extra ammunition. This building toy makes an awesome little gift or reward for creative kids aged 6 and up, to boost their collection of Snowtroopers and add new play possibilities to their other LEGO Star Wars™ sets. Digital building tools."

"Youngsters can recreate dramatic Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back action with the first-ever LEGO® brick-built model of the AT-ST from the Battle of Hoth (75322). It has an opening hatch and roof for access to the minifigure cockpit, a wheel-operated rotating head, 2 spring-loaded shooters and posable legs. A cool gift for trend-setting kids aged 9 and up, this building toy also features 3 LEGO Star Wars™ minifigures, including Chewbacca with snow decoration, plus an Imperial Probe Droid LEGO figure, to inspire creative play. Easy-to-follow building instructions are included with this premium-quality set. "

  • The first buildable LEGO® Star Wars™ model of a Battle of Hoth AT-ST – With this authentically detailed building toy (75322), fans can recreate epic Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back scenes
  • 3 LEGO® minifigures and a droid – Chewbacca with snow decoration, Hoth AT-ST Pilot and Hoth Rebel Trooper, each with weapons, plus an Imperial Probe Droid LEGO figure
  • Lots of play-inspiring features – The AT-ST walker features a minifigure cockpit accessible via a hatch and opening roof, a wheel-operated rotating head, 2 spring-loaded shooters and posable legs
  • Premium-quality gift for ages 9 and up – Give this 586-piece building toy as a birthday or holiday gift to creative kids who are into Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back
  • For play and display – The AT-ST walker measures over 10.5 in. (26 cm) high, 6 in. (16 cm) long and 5 in. (13 cm) wide, and can be displayed between playtimes

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

About Tyler Roberts

He has been the Collectibles Editor since late 2019. Funko Funatic, Historian, Air Force Veteran, and dedicated collector of many things.
Comments will load 8 seconds after page. Click here to load them now.