LEGO Debuts Two New Imperial Star Wars Battle of Hoth Sets

It looks like LEGO is really focusing on the Battle of Hoth from Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back after their massive $800 AT-AT reveal. Two new sets are also on the way giving Star Wars collectors some more expansion to the Galactic Empire. The first one is a nice Snowtrooper Battle Pack that features 105 pieces, comes with 3 Snowtroopers, 1 Scout Trooper, as well as a speeder bike and an E-Web repeating blaster. With the Star Wars AT-AT holing roughly 40 mini-figures, this is the perfect set to release for fans, and it is priced at $19.99, with pre-orders set to go live here on January 1, 2022.

The fun does not end there as LEGO has also revealed their new Star Wars Hoth AT-ST coming in at 586 pieces. The Chicken Walker will feature an opening hatch, wheel operated rotating head, 2 stud shooters, and articulated legs. Three Star Wars LEGO mini-figures will be included with Chewbacca, Hot Rebel Trooper, an AT-ST Pilot, and an Imperial Probe Droid. Both Star Wars sets are perfect for the collector to build up their Battle of Hoth collection, and this Chicken Walker is priced at $49.99, with pre-orders coming January 1, 2022 right here.

"Let young fans build their own army and recreate Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back action with the Snowtrooper Battle Pack (75320). It features 4 LEGO® minifigures with assorted blaster weapons, a buildable Imperial Hoth speeder bike, stud-shooting E-Web heavy repeating blaster and snow trench with extra ammunition. This building toy makes an awesome little gift or reward for creative kids aged 6 and up, to boost their collection of Snowtroopers and add new play possibilities to their other LEGO Star Wars™ sets. Digital building tools."

"Youngsters can recreate dramatic Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back action with the first-ever LEGO® brick-built model of the AT-ST from the Battle of Hoth (75322). It has an opening hatch and roof for access to the minifigure cockpit, a wheel-operated rotating head, 2 spring-loaded shooters and posable legs. A cool gift for trend-setting kids aged 9 and up, this building toy also features 3 LEGO Star Wars™ minifigures, including Chewbacca with snow decoration, plus an Imperial Probe Droid LEGO figure, to inspire creative play. Easy-to-follow building instructions are included with this premium-quality set. "

The first buildable LEGO® Star Wars™ model of a Battle of Hoth AT-ST – With this authentically detailed building toy (75322), fans can recreate epic Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back scenes

3 LEGO® minifigures and a droid – Chewbacca with snow decoration, Hoth AT-ST Pilot and Hoth Rebel Trooper, each with weapons, plus an Imperial Probe Droid LEGO figure

Lots of play-inspiring features – The AT-ST walker features a minifigure cockpit accessible via a hatch and opening roof, a wheel-operated rotating head, 2 spring-loaded shooters and posable legs

Premium-quality gift for ages 9 and up – Give this 586-piece building toy as a birthday or holiday gift to creative kids who are into Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back

For play and display – The AT-ST walker measures over 10.5 in. (26 cm) high, 6 in. (16 cm) long and 5 in. (13 cm) wide, and can be displayed between playtimes